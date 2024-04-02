'It's Not Easy': JoJo Siwa Talks About Facing ‘Tough’ Criticism During iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Appearance

Singer and dancer Jojo Siwa revealed how she faced criticism from a child star to an adult at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. Furthermore, she also talked about her upcoming single Karma which will be released this month. She rocked a different outfit as she graced the music awards ceremony.

JoJo Siwa shares about facing criticism during iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Speaking with ExtraTV, Siwa spoke at length about facing criticism transitioning from childhood to adulthood. She said, “I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched.”

The singer added, “It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people.”

JoJo Siwa talks about her latest single Karma

JoJo Siwa also talked about her upcoming single Karma which will come out on April 5. It was on March 27 that the singer announced her latest single on her Instagram to update her fans. In a post, she wrote, “It’s official. JoJo Siwa “KARMA” Releasing April 5th 12:00AM/EST. Pre save link in bio.”

Talking about her song Karma, during her appearance at the music awards event, Siwa mentioned how she paid to her upcoming track with her outfit for the ceremony. She mentioned she wanted her look to be as “loud as possible.”

At the event, JoJo said, “This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it.”

As for the single, the singer said, “April 4th at midnight… ‘Karma’ is my baby. It is. ‘Karma’s’ my baby and ‘Karma’s’ my b****, that’s for sure… I’m really excited for it. It’s been in the works for two years now, and so for it to finally be here is massive.”

Meanwhile, catch a glimpse of her upcoming single Karma on Instagram.

In conclusion, JoJo Siwa is a bright talented star who is impeccably determined to achieve grand success since her childhood. As an adult, she surpasses criticism showing how nothing can stop her with her hard work.

Meanwhile, according to Inflow Network, JoJo Siwa gained fame on the hit television reality show Dance Moms where she quickly became every fan’s favorite. Describing Siwa as a talented dancer, her colorful bows, signature ponytail, and energetic dance moves caught the attention of audiences worldwide.

