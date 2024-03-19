‘I Got a Word For It’: JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Her Love Life, Calls It ‘Messy’

Siwa previously stated that she committed to put off dating for a while at the beginning of 2023 because she was still processing her public romance and the breakup that followed with her boyfriend, Avery Cyrus. The celebrity has additionally been associated with Kylie Prew, whom she briefly dated before splitting up in August 2022.

Jojo Siwa opens up about dating life

The 20-year-old singer talked briefly about dating with PEOPLE during Thursday’s 2024 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, California. Siwa joked, “Actually, I’m sure you wouldn’t like to know, but I’m sure you would like to know,” in response to whether she is seeing anyone. She acknowledged, “I’m messy,” before continuing, “I got a good word for it: messy.”

The ballerina previously disclosed to PEOPLE in November 2023 that she is unsure of her readiness to commit to a relationship. Siwa cited her co-star Nick Viall from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test as her mentor. “Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I’m 21, so I’ve got six more months,” Siwa remarked. Tyler Cameron, a fellow co-star, said she should hold off on getting married until she is 28.

Regarding the former Bachelorette, she remarked at the time, “I have two older brothers here that are going to hold me accountable. And I think between the two of them, one of them is going to hold me accountable, and the other’s going to be like, ‘Nah, get your ass out there. Go have fun.’”

Jojo Siwa wants to have children

Siwa talked candidly about growing up in the spotlight during her interview with PEOPLE. She had previously starred in reality shows like Dance Moms and had her own YouTube channel with a kid-focused theme. It’s fascinating. “I believe many young celebrities began as characters and developed into adults uniquely themselves,” the actress remarked. “Whereas for me, I’ve always been myself.”

“So to make this transition while being true to myself, while being artistic, has been interesting to figure out,” she continued. Siwa added that she is pleased with how she has developed into an adult. I believe we’ve got it down pat, and it makes a huge impact. “I think it’s going to be a good statement, maybe even too big,” she remarked.

She recently disclosed that she is amenable to becoming a mother. She revealed that she wants three children and has even decided on their names during an interview with E!. She also disclosed that she had located a donor of sperm. “I can’t wait to have children,” she declared. I have decided on names for my three children: Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie. She went on, “I have a sperm donor all setup and everything!” We’re prepared! Just gotta be patient.”

JoJo Siwa was featured in the latest “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

