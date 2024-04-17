Lil Tay throws shade at JoJo Siwa; calls her 'scary ass b***h' over alleged Twitter feud

Lil Tay and JoJo Siwa, two prominent figures, have become embroiled in a heated exchange. Let's get into the details of this online feud and how it began.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  11:12 AM IST |  821
(Image Courtesy: YouTube and FilmMagic)
Image Courtesy: YouTube and FilmMagic
Key Highlight
  • Lil Tay accuses JoJo Siwa of endorsing derogatory tweet, calling her a 'scary ass bitch'
  • JoJo Siwa remains silent amidst allegations, no official response from her camp

Lil Tay, a social media sensation, has engaged in a heated exchange with fellow star JoJo Siwa, alleging a controversial tweet and causing online drama. Lil Tay, real name Tay Tian, accused Siwa of shady behavior and questioned her career success in a scathing rant, as per Page Six. 

The feud began when Lil Tay claimed that JoJo Siwa had liked a tweet calling her "pathetic" and a "meme" with no career. The tweet read, “There’s really no comparison between Jojo and #LilTay anyway. #JojoSiwa has a career. Lil Tay is just a meme, and a pathetic one at that.” In a tweet directed at Siwa, Lil Tay lashed out, calling her a "scary ass b****h" and challenging her to speak her mind without deleting or retracting comments. 

Alleged tweet sparks conflict

“@itsjojosiwa You’re a scary ass b****h if you have something too (sic) say about me, say it & this time DON’T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets!” Lil Tay posted on X on Tuesday. “Don’t let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree ass b****h,” she added.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Miss AI Pageant: Redefining beauty with social media crowning
trending
Miss AI Pageant: Redefining beauty with social media crowning
Humane AI Pin: Here’s why critics claim it’s an ambitious misstep
trending
Humane AI Pin: Here’s why critics claim it’s an ambitious misstep


Siwa's response and public silence

Despite Lil Tay's public call-out, JoJo Siwa has remained silent on the issue. Screenshots have circulated online allegedly showing Siwa's 'like' on the derogatory tweet, but her official account history does not support this. Page Six attempted to contact Siwa representatives for comment, but received no response as of yet. 

This is not the first time Lil Tay has targeted JoJo Siwa. Lil Tay previously expressed disdain when compared to the former Nickelodeon star. Lil Tay asserted her own talents while criticizing Siwa's career trajectory and musical endeavors. She also distanced herself from Siwa.

Advertisement


Siwa's controversies and music transition

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has faced her fair share of controversy, particularly over her transition from a child star to a more mature image. Siwa's claims of pioneering a new genre of music known as 'gay pop' and the controversy surrounding her latest single 'Karma' have sparked criticism from both fans and critics.

ALSO READ: Mr. Beast upgrades remote hospital in Nepal with solar power and life-saving infant warmers; Details inside

Advertisement

Know more about this online feud:

What did Lil Tay say about JoJo Siwa?
Lil Tay called JoJo Siwa a 'scary ass bitch' and challenged her to speak her mind without deleting or retracting comments.
Has JoJo Siwa responded to the accusations?
As of now, JoJo Siwa has not publicly responded to Lil Tay's accusations.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles