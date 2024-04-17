Lil Tay throws shade at JoJo Siwa; calls her 'scary ass b***h' over alleged Twitter feud

Lil Tay, a social media sensation, has engaged in a heated exchange with fellow star JoJo Siwa, alleging a controversial tweet and causing online drama. Lil Tay, real name Tay Tian, accused Siwa of shady behavior and questioned her career success in a scathing rant, as per Page Six.

The feud began when Lil Tay claimed that JoJo Siwa had liked a tweet calling her "pathetic" and a "meme" with no career. The tweet read, “There’s really no comparison between Jojo and #LilTay anyway. #JojoSiwa has a career. Lil Tay is just a meme, and a pathetic one at that.” In a tweet directed at Siwa, Lil Tay lashed out, calling her a "scary ass b****h" and challenging her to speak her mind without deleting or retracting comments.

Alleged tweet sparks conflict

"@itsjojosiwa You're a scary ass b****h if you have something too (sic) say about me, say it & this time DON'T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets!" Lil Tay posted on X on Tuesday. "Don't let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree ass b****h," she added.

Siwa's response and public silence

Despite Lil Tay's public call-out, JoJo Siwa has remained silent on the issue. Screenshots have circulated online allegedly showing Siwa's 'like' on the derogatory tweet, but her official account history does not support this. Page Six attempted to contact Siwa representatives for comment, but received no response as of yet.

This is not the first time Lil Tay has targeted JoJo Siwa. Lil Tay previously expressed disdain when compared to the former Nickelodeon star. Lil Tay asserted her own talents while criticizing Siwa's career trajectory and musical endeavors. She also distanced herself from Siwa.

Siwa's controversies and music transition

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has faced her fair share of controversy, particularly over her transition from a child star to a more mature image. Siwa's claims of pioneering a new genre of music known as 'gay pop' and the controversy surrounding her latest single 'Karma' have sparked criticism from both fans and critics.

