Jojo Siwa Shares Idolizing Miley Cyrus After Rebranding Herself Amid Her New Release Karma; Here’s What Singer Revealed

Like most of her fans, Jojo Siwa is mesmerized by Miley Cyrus' talent. Siwa's new track, Karma, was dropped on Friday, and the singer revealed that the song was a way to rebrand herself as a "bad girl," taking inspiration from Miley Cyrus. While the song surprised many of Jojo's listeners, the pop star made it clear in an interview that the track includes lyrics describing the aftereffects of "some bad things."

The Boomerang singer switched to the adult era with Karma and, at the same time, experienced the bangers genre of music, which was also inspired by the Flowers singer.

What Did Jojo Siwa Say About Miley Cyrus?

Idolizing Miley Cyrus, Siwa opened up about the impact she had on her life after watching Cyrus perform bangers. In an interview with the entertainment portal, the 20-year-old singer revealed, "She is my number one idol. I was like, I want to do what she did with Bangerz. I want to have that moment. And I mean, look, I'm flattered that the world even can compare that. That's crazy to me."

She further added, "Miley's switch, Miley's flip, Miley's turn was the greatest thing that I have witnessed with my own two eyes."

To make her transition into adulthood visible, Siwa has rebranded herself in many ways, including how she dressed in the music video. The singer was seen donning a silver costume with ties and her hair done differently. The music video involves multiple explicit visuals, and the viewer's discretion is advised. The lyrics of the song have the words, "I should have known better/ If I had a wish, I would have never effed around/ When I saw the pics of you and her, I felt the knife twist."

Jojo Siwa Reveals Details Of The Infamous Dance With Robin Thicke

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Siwa recalled the moment she danced with Robin Thicke at the 2017 Music Awards. She revealed, “I didn’t realize [Bangerz] was going to shift me into truly being my own persona. It changed my life. I felt like that divide, that boundary was cleared. Everyone in the entire world knew I had dressed up as a teddy bear and danced with Robin Thicke. Everyone talking about it for a really long time. I was just doing what I wanted to do, and I wasn’t hurting anybody, so that was the good thing.”

Jojo Siwa promoted her song, Karma, at the iHeart Radio Awards in a faux mohawk costume and black face paint.

