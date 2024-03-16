Shakira Opens Up About Her Relationship With Gerard Pique In An Interview;Reveals She Sacrificed Career

She moves smoothly like butter! Her voice personifies elegance! Her performance charges everyone up with energy. The 47-year-old Shakira is all this and more. The Colombian singer and songwriter has been known for her belly dance moves and rare energetic songs. Whether it is Hips Don’t Lie or At Your Feet, she has something for everyone. But did this Latin Grammy winner ever plan to give up on her career? Find out as Shakira opens up about her relationship with Gerard Pique and the downfalls, in an interview.

Did Shakira mention giving up her career in love?

Yes. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the singer spoke about how their 11-year romance was and how it ended in June 2022. The Waka Waka singer said, “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football.” Gerard Pique is a professional center-back footballer. The former couple shares two children-Milan and Sasha. Shakira also added, “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

The song that made Shakira a sensation was Fifa’s Waka Waka, which is also the place where Pique and Shakira met for the first time. This was back in 2010. The two confirmed their relationship only in 2011. The couple had Milan by 2013 and Sasha by 2015.

When did Shakira and Gerard Pique announce their divorce?

In a joint statement, the former couple revealed their split. This happened in June 2022. The statement read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the statement also added, "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Shakira had also given an interview in 2023 to Billboard, where she revealed how her romance with Gerard was “till death do us part”. She also believes that her family is her priority. Shakira has her parents as role models, who are in love after 50 years, which makes her believe in love until now. At present there is no news on Shakira being with someone else. While we get more details on Shakira’s split, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

