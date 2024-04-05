JoJo Siwa Steps Into 'Adult' Era With Karma Music Video; Here's What She Said About Her New Single

JoJo Siwa is all grown up in her new single Karma. Looks like the Boomerang crooner has officially entered her adult era.

The 20-year-old singer and dancer dropped the song and its music video at midnight on Friday, April 5, after weeks of teasing it on social media. Siwa recently revealed that she came up with the visual concept for the song at the end of 2022 and filmed it at the end of 2023.

JoJo Siwa’s latest single comes with a warning to listeners, that reads, "The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights. Viewer discretion is advised."

Though the aforementioned caveat alone is enough to rest the argument of Siwa’s progression into the mature years of her life, we are not stopping here. Her ensemble in the MV says so much more.

In the music video, co-directed by Siwa herself and Marc Klasfeld, the songstress dons a two-piece silver costume: hot pants with ties and a daring shoulder vest without a top. This look asserts her transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Additionally, JoJo also ditches her signature bow hairstyle as she embraces a sexier and more mature style. The Dance Moms alum spoke about making this change, which some may say was drastic, on her iHeartRadio podcast, JoJo Siwa.

“I am now 20 years old. I have not stuck a hair bow in my hair for two years now,” she said.

About Karma — Here’s what JoJo Siwa says of her new single

“People are afraid of things they don't know,” the artist told E! News. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

Siwa added, “Creating art is such a special, special thing. And I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art.”

Here’s Karma by JoJo Siwa

