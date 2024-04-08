Loved It': Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Reacts To JoJo Siwa's 'Rebranding' Amid Release Of Karma MV

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shares her reaction to JoJo Siwa's latest music video, Karma. In a captivating TikTok video posted on April 5, Miller, known for her no-nonsense approach to dance training, offers her candid thoughts on Siwa's daring new image. Miller went ahead and shared her support for JoJo Siwa’s transformative comeback with a bad girl image.

Abby Lee Miller’s reaction to JoJo Siwa's latest music video

Miller's TikTok video, featuring snippets of Siwa's Karma music video alongside her reaction, quickly garnered attention from fans and media outlets alike. With over 10+ million views on YouTube within just two days of its release, Siwa's video has already captivated audiences worldwide with her new style and look. However, Miller's genuine enthusiasm and unabashed support truly reflected her love towards Siwa, garnering appreciation from fans.

In the video, scenes of Siwa dancing on a boat, mingling with other women, and exuding confidence in her newfound image unfold before Miller's eyes. Her reaction is nothing short of effusive, as she expresses her desire to watch the video repeatedly. "Whoa! I want to be on that boat. I thought it was absolutely amazing. I’m going to watch it over and over and over again. I'm sure that's what Jojo is counting on — that everyone is just going to watch it [repeatedly]." Miller exclaims, highlighting the infectious energy and captivating choreography displayed by her former dance student.

ALSO READ: Jojo Siwa Shares Idolizing Miley Cyrus After Rebranding Herself Amid Her New Release Karma; Here’s What Singer Revealed

Abby Lee Miller defended JoJo Siwa's transformation

As Siwa embraces a more mature look with bold makeup and daring fashion choices, Miller steps up to defend her artistic evolution. In the face of public scrutiny and speculation about Siwa's rebranding, Miller offers a refreshing perspective. Rather than viewing it as a mere attempt to shake off her child star image, Miller sees Siwa's transformation as a natural progression towards maturity.

“Everyone is making such a big deal about her rebranding. JoJo is doing incredible dancing with a lot of paint on her face. It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black. It's still her doing incredible dancing, so I don't know if it's so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older, wanting to show another side of her. I thought the costumes were over the top, loved it,” Miller added.

Despite facing criticism and speculation about her new look, Siwa remains steadfast in her commitment to authenticity. At the 2024 GLAAD Awards, she addresses the public's reaction, emphasizing her readiness to embrace criticism as she navigates her transition into adulthood. Siwa shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “It was important to me to give that heads-up and be like, look if you follow along, that's all you. If you want to go, now's your time. But in the best way possible, now's your time.”

As JoJo Siwa embarks on a new chapter in her career, Abby Lee Miller's unwavering support surely stands out, making fans realize the natural transformation of Siwa. Siwa's bold choices reflect her wish to express herself as a maturing performer, and Miller’s word indeed supports her future pursuits.

ALSO READ: Is JoJo Siwa Ready For Her Future Children? Here’s What SYTYCD Judge Said About Baby