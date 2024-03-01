Is JoJo Siwa Ready For Her Future Children? Here’s What SYTYCD Judge Said About Baby

There are people who plan,and then there is Jojo Siwa. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the 20-year-old shared that she has a couple of tattoos inked for her future kids.

"Fully, fully," Siwa says after being asked if she's already named her children.

"I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them. This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddie," Siwa shares, pointing to a tattoo on her arm.

"Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. I want three babies. I've got a sperm donor lined up.".

Is Jojo Siwa ready for her future children?

It looks like she is ready for her future children. Siwa recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her time in Florida, which included a picture of her getting new tattoos.

"48 hours in Florida. There are 4 photos in this slide, that I can’t wait for you to understand what’s happening in them. Give me a few and you’ll know, I promise. Any guesses?" she wrote.

Siwa recently discussed her love life with PEOPLE after appearing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, mentioning that she was ready to heed the advice of her co-stars Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

“Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I’m 21, so I’ve got six more months,” Siwa told PEOPLE in November.

Advertisement

What's Siwa's take on her love and life?

Siwa mentioned that at the beginning of 2023, she made a decision to take a break from dating for a while, especially after her public relationship and the "messy" breakup with her ex, Avery Cyrus. She has also been linked to Kylie Prew, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship before breaking up in August 2022.

"I thought, 'This year, no dating.' And now, 11 months later, I'm like, 'Darn, why did I say that?' Because now it feels like Mother Nature is making me stick to it," she said. "I have a lot going on right now."

Although Siwa admits that her schedule is busy, she still desires companionship. She expressed, "I want someone to come home to at night, to cuddle with and enjoy a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

“I’m a lover. I crave that. But it’s good, because I know when I’m in a relationship, I prioritize it, and sometimes a little too much, and I cut out friends, cut out family, cut out career, and I only focus on relationships,” she said. “So I think it’s good that I’m single right now.”

The new season of the dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance premieres on March 4 and will feature Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as Siwa’s co-judges. “FINALLY!…. ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge!” the “Boomerang” singer wrote on Instagram following the news. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this show. come back!!!”