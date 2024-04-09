'I Invited Her': Ryan Seacrest Shares His Feelings About Vanna White Being His Guest Co-Host In American Idol

Ryan Seacrest shared his excitement about Vanna White joining him on the American Idol show for a day as the host. On the other hand, Seacrest will be joining Vanna as the main host after the retirement of Pat Sajak in September. Seacrest told People that their one-day stint on American Idol will give the audience a glimpse of their chemistry as hosts before they start appearing together on Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White as guest co-host in American Idol

Television Personality Vanna White will step into Ryan Seacrest’s shoes in American Idol. They both hosted the show on April 8, Monday.

"She said she'd watched the show for so many years, and I invited her to come and do an introduction of one of the contestants, and she did it, and it just made me realize how lucky I am to be able to work with her coming up on Wheel," Seacrest told People at an event in Los Angeles on Friday, April 5.

Ryan took to his Instagram post to share that he is excited to be joined by Vanna white.

Advertisement

While teasing her appearance on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram Monday, Seacrest echoed the same sentiments, referring to the cameo as "the TV crossover you didn’t know you needed."

"Look out for the legendary @TheVannaWhite on #AmericanIdol tonight and catch a glimpse of wheely exciting things to come," his post continued.

Meanwhile, Seacrest gained his first recognition as the host of the hit reality competition show American Idol, but before doing work on camera, he already had a famous radio show in Los Angeles, per Business Insider.

Ryan Seacrest replaces Pat Sajak in Wheel Of Fortune

According to People, Ryan Seacrest will officially be working with White in September 2024, when Pat Sajak retires as Wheel of Fortune host after 41 seasons.

Just after the news of Seacrest's new role was announced, White shared with People that she was looking forward to their new partnership.

“I know Ryan—he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind. I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy, and he loves what he does. He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him,'" she told People in October 2023.

As for whether Seacrest has any jitters about taking over his new hosting venture, he shared with People at the Hulu on Disney+ celebration that he hopes "to do a great job."

"No one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible. He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him," Seacrest said.

"So do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well," he added.

American Idol season 22 broadcasts every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm / ET on the ABC channel.

ALSO READ: 'I Hope To Do A Great Job': Ryan Seacrest Opens Up On The 'Pressure' Of Taking Over Pat Sajak's Duties In Wheel of Fortune

ALSO READ: Is Pat Sajak Retiring From Wheel Of Fortune After Hosting Show For More Than 40 Years? Read Details