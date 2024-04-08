'I Hope To Do A Great Job': Ryan Seacrest Opens Up On The 'Pressure' Of Taking Over Pat Sajak's Duties In Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest discusses the pressure of replacing game show host Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the Hulu on Disney+ celebration in Los Angeles on April 5, the American Idol host, 49, discussed taking over the hosting duties of the popular game show from Pat Sajak, 77, in September 2024.

"Well, no one can match what Pat has achieved. He's amazing," Ryan Seacrest said. "He's made the show incredibly special for a long time with his seamless, remarkable work. No one can replace him."

"So, do I feel pressure? Definitely," the experienced host continued. "People adore watching him. I want them to continue enjoying it and aim to do a great job, too."

Ryan Seacrest excited to give back on Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White

While Ryan Seacrest is nervous, he told PEOPLE he'd been unknowingly preparing for the gig his whole life.

"I've been watching the show my whole life, as much as I could as a child and an adult," Ryan admitted.

"I believe this show holds significant meaning for many people. It's a routine part of their lives, gathering at day's end to tackle puzzles. For me, it's an opportunity to award cash prizes, and collaborate with the legendary Vanna White," the radio personality added.

Pat Sajak retires, Ryan Seacrest to host Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak announced his retirement as Wheel of Fortune host in June 2023, after hosting since 1981. Ryan Seacrest was named his successor for the show's 42nd season premiere in September 2024.

After Pat Sajak announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was leaving his long-time role, Suzanne Prete, EVP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, told PEOPLE that the beloved host would continue as a consultant on the show for three years.

In October 2023, Vanna White, who has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak since 1982, shared her feelings about Pat’s upcoming departure with PEOPLE, mentioning she considered leaving alongside him.

“Of course, it's something to consider,” Vanna White said. “It's like, Well, if you're leaving, what will I do? Can I continue without you? It was a tough choice, as it crossed my mind. I thought, I don't know if I can continue without you, but after reflecting, I realized I'm not ready to retire. So, I've decided to stay on.”

TVLine reports Pat Sajak's retirement as host on June 7. According to Rotten Tomatoes, his final episode of Wheel of Fortune will be titled Thanks for the Memories.