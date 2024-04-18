Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige? Everything To Know About American Idol Host's Partner

Aubrey Paige Petcosky and Ryan Seacrest started dating in 2021. The model, also known as Aubrey Paige, and the TV personality were initially connected when they were seen enjoying Memorial Day together in the Hamptons in May 2021. A year later, they made their red-carpet debut.

Although Seacrest and Paige share a private relationship, the model has publicly backed him on multiple occasions, most notably on his last day of work at Live with Kelly and Ryan in April 2023.

Paige's Celebrity Connections and Modeling Career Highlights

Paige has also become acquainted with several of Seacrest's celebrity pals, such as Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi. A double date was held by the quartet before Rockin' Eve on New Year's Eve in 2024.

Paige has been involved in modeling for a while now. Her Instagram bio states that Genetics Model Management is her current agency.

Seacrest's Views on Starting a Family and Marriage

In a December 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, Seacrest stated that he had been considering having children ever since he met Paige.

"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month, year, or week to focus on my personal life," Seacrest said in the interview. "Yes, I would like children. However, I haven't even followed that route, which is absurd given my age. Over the past year, I believe it has been evident to me that, yes, I do want to accomplish that. I want to be here and available," he added.

However, the American Idol host stated in August 2022 that he was not in a haste to tie the knot. "I'm content. In a Live with Kelly and Ryan segment, Seacrest declared, "I'm happy right now." "I don't give anything else any thought. Why not push it? "I think having kids at the right time would be great," he continued.

