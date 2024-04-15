The famous American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian shares Easter memories with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 43, posted a carousel of family photos on Instagram from their March 31 Easter celebration, captioning it Some Easter throwbacks.

In the first carousel photo, Kim posed with her 8-year-old son Saint. The next photo showed her daughter Chicago between her cousins Dream Kardashian, 7, and True Thompson, 6.

The Instagram post also included photos of Saint with his grandmother, Kris Jenner , and one of his cousins.

Kim and her eldest daughter North's fun selfie with grandmother MJ

Kim and her eldest daughter, North, age 10, snapped selfies, puckering their lips. Kim's grandmother, Mary Jo MJ Shannon, smiled in the background over her great-granddaughter's shoulder.

The carousel featured pictures of the family's Easter decorations, along with Jenner, 68, posing in bunny-printed pajamas she bought for the family, as Kim shared on Instagram Stories on March 31.

"She's adorable! @KrisJenner gave the entire family matching Easter pajamas by @cozyearth, along with bunny @skims slippers placed on our beds," wrote the American Horror Story: Delicate star in the original Easter Sunday photo.

Inside a Kardashian-Jenner easter extravaganza

The third, fourth, and fifth pictures glimpse the Kardashian-Jenner Easter party. The table is adorned with eggs and tulips, with each place set featuring a large personalized chocolate egg. It's unknown if Grammy Award winner Kanye West , the children's father, joined the celebration.

In some photos, kids from the Kardashian-Jenner family were pictured smiling with their grandma, Kris Jenner, and breaking open their edible treats with wooden hammers to find more chocolate. The party seemed to have full catering, including three pink and purple gumball machines, making it every child's dream celebration.

"Do you think these fun parties make up for North's dislike of the beige and white home decor?” Kardashian recently talked about her love for monochromatic, minimalist decor on Live With Kelly and Ryan, explaining why her kids aren't fans.

"It's all about maintaining a zen atmosphere, except when we're smashing chocolate eggs," she shared with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "Life outside isn't always calm, so my home needs to be a sanctuary."

As shown on Instagram, all the kids received large chocolate eggs from their grandmother Jenner. They also received Easter baskets beautifully wrapped and filled with treats.

