Ryan Seacrest’s Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Responds To Trolls Amid Breakup News

After PEOPLE confirmed the split between television presenter Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige, the latter took to Instagram to clap back at trolls in her latest post. Paige, a 26-year-old model, posted a clip of herself donning a bikini while sipping wine. The video features an audio of a woman saying I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, and I don’t give a f—k.” Paige also maintains the caption's sentiment, giving the haters a shout-out.

Aubrey Paige responds to trolls via an Instagram post:

Seacrest, who is a former American Idol host was in a relationship with Paige for nearly three years. A source has informed PEOPLE that while the two have separated, the decision was mutual, and the two are amicable with each other. They plan to stay in each other's life and become a part of the future endeavors they both partake in, the source adds. While the famed television producer is yet to comment on this, Paige gave a nod to her fans about her moving forward. In a video clip posted on Instagram, Paige can be seen in her new apartment with her dog.“Rebirth,” she wrote in the caption. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's relationship history:

The two first made a public appearance in May 2021 while celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons. Seacrest, who is 49, made a couple of other appearances with Paige afterward, including LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala. They also attended the premiere of Halftime, Jennifer Lopez’s documentary in 2022. She even made a live appearance for Seacrest’s final show as the cohost of Live With Kelly And Ryan, bidding farewell to his 6 year-long run. Kelly Ripa, his colleague, hilariously teased him, saying "We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation.”

Advertisement

Paige recently appeared on Seacrest’s show On Air with Ryan Seacrest to promote her new wine game.

Despite largely keeping their relationship away from the public eye, the two did not shy away from posting about each other on their social media. “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” she captioned a post with Seacrest.

ALSO READ: 'Kinda Been Her Brand': Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest Believe Meghan Trainor Can Serve As Katy Perry's American Idol Replacement