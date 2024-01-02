NewJeans kickstart 2024 with show-stopping performance at New Year's Rockin' Eve; WATCH
NewJeans ushered in 2024 with a stunning debut appearance on America's New Year's Rockin' Eve, making history as the debutant K-pop girl group at the event. Read on!
NewJeans make their debut on America's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Other artists line-up that were a part of New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024
NewJeans lit up the stage for their inaugural appearance on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve, becoming a standout K-pop girl group debut in 2024. Their performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 showcased their vibrant talent on this iconic American show.
NewJeans' debut at America's New Year's Rockin' Eve
NewJeans sparkled during their debut on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve, marking a monumental entry for a K-pop girl group in 2024. At Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, the group showcased their magnetic talent. Their stage presence was adorned with grand Binky Bongs and elaborate setups, captivating global fans.
Their performances of Super Shy and ETA exuded distinctive styles. Super Shy embraced a preppy flair, accentuating their youthful charisma, while ETA highlighted their prowess in pulling off innovative styles with unique accessories. The lively Super Shy dance routine and the energetic exchange between the members and the audience during ETA created an electrifying atmosphere, culminating in a joyous collective "Happy New Year."
Watch NewJeans' performance at New Year's Rockin' Eve, here;
Simultaneously, NewJeans also graced NHK's prestigious Kohaku Uta Gassen in Japan, leaving an indelible mark with a special medley of OMG, ETA, and Ditto. Their performance catapulted their songs up the Japanese music charts, igniting social media buzz and solidifying their impact in Japan before their anticipated appearance.
More about the artists' lineup at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024
New Year's Rockin' Eve reigns as America's premier New Year's Eve special, spotlighting top-tier pop artists performing globally, notably in New York's Times Square. This year's stellar lineup boasted stars like Post Malone, Ivy Queen, Cardi B, Jelly Roll, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Among these luminaries, NewJeans shone as the sole K-pop representatives, underscoring their global acclaim. This follows BTS' 2019 appearance and J-Hope's solo performance for the 2023 countdown, solidifying NewJeans' significant mark as the only K-pop act in the esteemed 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' lineup. Their presence highlighted the expanding reach and resonance of K-pop on this celebrated American stage.
