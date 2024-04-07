Is Pat Sajak Retiring From Wheel Of Fortune After Hosting Show For More Than 40 Years? Read Details

The iconic game show Wheel of Fortune is about to undergo a significant change as longtime host Pat Sajak prepares to bid farewell after more than four decades at the helm. With his departure looming, the show will welcome a new face to take over the reins, marking the end of an era for one of television's most beloved programs.

Pat Sajak opens up about his departure from Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak's decision to retire from Wheel of Fortune was not a sudden one. Almost a year ago, in June 2023, Sajak took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his plans to step down from his role as host after the show's 41st season. This announcement sent shockwaves through the fanbase, as Sajak had become synonymous with the show since taking over as host in 1981.

Sajak then wrote, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

In the wake of Sajak's announcement, speculation swirled about the future of his longtime co-host, Vanna White. White, who has been by Sajak's side since 1982, admitted that the prospect of continuing the show without him was a daunting one. Initially considering retirement herself, White ultimately decided to stay on board, citing that she is still not ready for retirement.

It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind. It's like, ‘I just don't know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I'm not ready to retire, so I am staying on,” White shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE .

Who will replace Pat Sajak in the Wheel of Fortune?

As Pat Sajak prepares to take his final spin as host, the show's producers have found a worthy successor in Ryan Seacrest. Sony announced that the American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest, will become the new host of Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement. In a statement, Seacrest shared his excitement about joining Wheel of Fortune, sharing that he is “truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak."

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” Seacrest expressed in his released statement, as retrieved via TVLine . “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” he concluded.

Although Pat Sajak may be stepping down as host of Wheel of Fortune, his connection to the show will endure. As part of his departure agreement, Sajak will remain involved with Wheel of Fortune as a consultant for the next three years, as revealed by Suzanne Prete, EVP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, ensuring a smooth transition. It is reported that Sajak’s final episode, titled Thanks for the Memories, will mark the end of Season 41 and his journey as host of the show.

