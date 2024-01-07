Top 5 comedies to watch out for in 2024; featuring Mean Girls: The Musical, The Idea of You, and more
2024 is here, and a very long list of movies is coming out this year. From Mean Girls: The Musical to The Idea of You, here are some of the most promising comedy movies you must watch.
Who doesn't like movies that make you laugh so hard that you cry? Or feel-good romances that make you want to believe in the magic of love? Well, if you have been feeling a lack of amusement in your life recently, do not worry, as there are some fantastic comedies that are hitting the screens this year. Here is a list of five promising comedy films you can watch in 2024.
Mean Girls: The Musical
There is great news for Mean Girls fans because the all-time teenage comedy classic is returning to the big screen as a musical. Based on the Broadway musical version of the 2004 movie, Mean Girls: The Musical will tell the same story, just in a slightly different format and with a lot more singing and dancing. Classic scenes like the Winter talent show, the burn book, or "Get in Loser, we're going shopping" will all be there.
Lisa Frankenstein
Starring Katherine Newton and Cole Sprouse, this horror, comedy, coming-of-age drama looks promising. Newton plays the role of a goth girl named Lisa, who loves the statue of a young Victorian man she saw in a graveyard. Things start to become weird when the statue comes to life, and Lisa decides to make him the man of her dreams. With some murders, mayhemes, and missing body parts, the movie will definitely get a few chuckles out of you. The film is set in 1989, meaning the nostalgia factor is going to be high with this one.
Drive-Away Dolls
Co-written and directed by Ethan Coen, one half of the director's brother duo, the Coen Brothers, Drive-Away Dolls tells the story of two polar opposite friends taking an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee. Jamie, who is a free spirit and fed up with her girlfriends breaking up with her, teams up with Marian, who is stuck up and wishes to loosen up more. But the two of them get a lot more than they bargained for when the car they rent for the trip has something valuable for some very dangerous people. Coen brothers are known for their morbid take on comedy, and from the looks of it, this one is going to be great as well.
The Idea of You
Based on a novel of the same name, The Idea of You tells the story of a 40-year-old widowed woman who begins an affair with a 24-year-old boy band singer. Even though the story is rumored to be a Harry Styles fanfic, it has the potential to become a fun romcom/ drama. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galetzine (from Red, White, and Royal Blue), the movie has already garnered much attention.
The Fall Guy
Ryan Gosling takes up the role of Colt, a stuntman infatuated with his ex-girlfriend Jody Monroe, who also happens to be the director of an action movie he is doubling for. But when the star of the film goes missing, Colt goes on an exciting manhunt to find him and save Jody's career, and maybe also win her back. The film's trailer shows off some amazing action sequences and the tremendous chemistry between Gosling and Emily Blunt, who plays Jody. Gosling has already shown off his comedy prowess with the role of Ken in the Barbie movie, and this one also looks great.
