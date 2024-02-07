Zelda Williams Talks About Debut Directorial Lisa Frankenstein; 'It's a great Galentine's Day movie'

Zelda Williams, whose debut directorial Lisa Frankenstein is all set to hit the theatres on February 9, is sharing her experience of how it felt to direct her first feature film. In an interview with People on Monday, during the Lisa Frankenstein Los Angeles premiere, the Shrimp actress said, “Starting with a campy comedy can be daunting. But I’m very grateful. We had such a good time.”

Lisa Frankenstein, set in 1989, is a horror comedy film with a script from writer and producer Diablo Cody. The film stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in lead roles. Learn more about Zelda Williams’ directorial debut and her experience with making the film below.

Universe decided Lisa Frankenstein would be Zelda Williams’ directorial debut

Further speaking to People, Zelda, the daughter of Robin Williams, explained how the universe played a role in fixing her with the film in the capacity of a director. “The pandemic happened, and the other movies I was set to do just didn't survive,” she said. “Weirdly, this was the strange little train that did, and I am very grateful," added Zelda.

Williams, the daughter of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, shared the news of her involvement with Lisa Frankenstein back in 2022 on Twitter, now X. She described the script of the film as “the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script” she had ever read.

Diablo Cody, the scriptwriter for the film, told People in a recent interview that she was shocked to learn that Zelda had no experience in directing a feature. “The very first time we met, I thought to myself, ‘I can't believe this person has never directed a feature before, because I feel like I’m meeting someone who's 10 films in.’ It was that confidence that drew me to her and also just that she had such an innate understanding of the source material.” Cody went on to describe Zelda Williams as captivating, intelligent, and “so literate in film.”

Lisa Frankenstein is a perfect Galentine’s watch per Zelda Williams

The movie set in 1989 depicts a high schooler, played by Kathryn Newton, reviving an enticing Victorian corpse, played by Cole Sprouse, who she tries to shape into her perfect man. Coming out in the middle of Valentine's week on February 9, Zelda Williams believes Lisa Frankenstein would make for a perfect Galentine’s Day watch. “Well, as one of the singles on this set, I actually think it’s a great Galentine’s Day movie,” Zelda told People. “Because I don't think it's going to leave you sitting there being like, ‘I’m alone and I’m sad.’ It's mainly to laugh. Whether you’re single or with a partner, I think laughter is a really great thing.”

