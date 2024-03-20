Avengers 5: What will Replace Kang Dynasty Story after Jonathan Majors’ Sexual Harassment Controversy? READ

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release in 2026, could not be the title of the next Avengers movie if the Marvel Cinematic Universe chooses to move on from Kang the Conqueror. Avengers: Endgame served as the finale of the Infinity Saga, with Spider-Man: Far From Home acting as its epilogue, which is a similar role to what one of the MCU's upcoming movies for its premiere superhero team will be.

In 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will end the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Before that, a new version of the team will rise in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for 2026. The movie is expected to feature Kang the Conqueror and/or the Council of Kangs facing the Avengers. However, given Jonathan Majors' firing from the MCU and Marvel Studios' internal issues, Avengers 5 could pivot from this idea, with a Marvel Comics story as the perfect replacement for The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers 5 may move away from Kang story

On Reddit, MCU fan TrpTrp26 has proposed a Siege storyline for an Avengers movie, potentially replacing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty if Marvel Studios decides to move on from Kang. The theory suggests humans would attack New Asgard after the attempt of a Skrull takeover in Secret Invasion, leading to Asgardians and other aliens finding asylum in Wakanda.

Avengers: Siege will shift to a full-on World War, with global forces targeting Wakanda to take over its Vibranium reserves. Wakanda and Talokan will serve as allies in the conflict, with Namor aiming for a war against the rest of the world which he wanted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The theory goes on to mention multiple players who could be on each side of the war, with Sharon Carter against the aliens as the power broker and Emilia Clarke's overpowered G'iah helping them against the rest of the world.

Avengers: Siege will delve into a full-blown World War, with Sam Wilson assembling a new Avengers team to end the conflict. Anthony Mackie's character's political connotations will continue in the MCU, ensuring a significant role for him.

The movie would be able to touch on one of the MCU's biggest recent issues, which are the many threads left hanging by projects. Due to the rapid release of MCU content, some characters and stories have gone unattended for years

Marvel Studios has not officially announced a possible title change for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but rumors suggest the film is now being described as Avengers 5, dropping The Kang Dynasty. These unsubstantiated rumors align with the timing of Avengers: Secret Wars writer Michael Waldron to rewrite of the script, which is currently being discussed.

For the moment, Avengers 5's official title remains The Kang Dynasty. From Loki season 1 to multiple other MCU projects, including Kang the Conqueror's main villain role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel has shown that it was going all-in on the villain. Kang and his variants are expected to be the main force of possibly the next two Avengers movies, but a title change would signify a change of plans regarding Avengers 5's villain.

Avengers 5 would be better off without Kang

The MCU and Loki effectively set up Kang the Conqueror as the main threat in the Multiverse Saga. However, Avengers 5's decision to eliminate the villain was not the worst choice. Majors' performance as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was impressive, but his defeat by the Ant-Man family and smart ants disappointed many fans.

Marvel may pivot away from Kang's character plans after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's box office underperformance. Majors was revealed to play all Kang variants in the movie's Council of Kangs scene, highlighting his ability to create unique performances. Without Majors, the MCU loses much of the excitement he brought to the character.

Even if Marvel wants to keep Kang as the Multiverse Saga's bad guy, using the time to let the character rest and recast the villain while making another character the main threat of Avengers 5 could be helpful for the franchise.

Doctor Doom is someone who has appeared in reports as a possible alternative to Kang that has been discussed internally at Marvel. The villain has ties to Avengers: Secret Wars, which would make him taking over in Avengers 5, something many fans want, an easy deal.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be a major multiverse event that will unite new Marvel characters, past players, and actors from the franchise. It is expected to be the culmination of the entire Multiverse Saga. However, Avengers 5 doesn't have to go all in on the multiverse. A grounded Avengers movie could have established a new version of the superhero team, like Secret Invasion.

However, due to Disney+'s limited scope, Secret Invasion had to go lower. Avengers: Siege could be a grounded and gritty movie that could set up a new team, connecting to the series' ending and providing a refreshing story amid the MCU's multiverse shenanigans.

