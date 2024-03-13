Zoë Kravitz Playfully Roasts Dad Lenny Kravitz's See-Through Shirts At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

We often hear of dads being dads, but here is a classic example of daughters being daughters!

In a heartwarming display of father-daughter bonding, Grammy award-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz was joined by his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, on Tuesday, March 12, as he received his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As the cameras captured this special moment, Zoë, known for her role in Big Little Lies, took to the podium in a typical daughterly fashion.

With grace and humor, Zoë paid tribute to her father, acknowledging his remarkable career and undeniable talent. Yet, true to their playful dynamic, she couldn't resist poking fun at Lenny's iconic fashion choices, particularly his penchant for baring his nipples.

It was a touching reminder that no matter how accomplished a father may be, he's never immune to a little fashion advice from his daughter. Even a Grammy winner and now a Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee like Lenny Kravitz finds himself on the receiving end of his daughter's sartorial wisdom.

Their exchange showcased the genuine affection and playful banter that often define the relationship between fathers and daughters, making for a moment that was both heartwarming and delightfully entertaining.

Taking the podium at Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, Zoë Kravitz said in honor of her dad, “Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life.”

She continued, “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together. We've been through a lot, we've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art. (and here comes the roast part) But mostly, I've seen through your shirts.”

“According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt,” Zoë quipped.

“And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing,” Zoë, Lenny Kravitz’s only child, who was born in 1988 when he was just 24 years old, added.

Once again getting sentimental, Zoë went on to say of her father that having “such a cool dad” has been “awesome,” but not for the reasons people often assume. She explained, “What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love.”

Mentioning Lenny’s late parents, Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz, Zoë added, “I know Grandpa Sy and Grandma Roxie were already proud of what they got to watch you do and accomplish, and I know that they are still watching in awe of the man and artist you have become. I know I am.”

Before parting, the actress told her father, “Congratulations, you're a star,” and as Lenny took his daughter in his embrace, the Always on the Run singer assured his girl by telling her, “That was beautiful.”

Lenny Kravitz ‘never dreamt about having a star’ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As Kravitz took the microphone to address the attendees gathered for the momentous occasion, among them his daughter Zoë Kravitz, her fiancé Channing Tatum, and his longtime friend Denzel Washington, he said, “As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard, seeing the names of all my idols. I never dreamt about having a star.”

He continued, “I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I dreamt about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same streets I used to walk is a surreal, indescribable feeling.”

The 59-year-old singer went on to dedicate the star to a number of his long-time friends and collaborators, including Zoë’s mother Lisa, as well as TV legends Marla Gibbs and Hal Williams, who were co-stars of his late mother on The Jeffersons.

Additionally, he also paid tribute to Norman Lear, saying that if not for the famed writer-producer casting his mother in the sitcom he “probably wouldn't be standing here right now.”

On the work front, the singer and multi-instrumentalist is gearing up to release his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, which comes out on May 24, 2024.

