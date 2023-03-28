Who is the Mexican model Lenny Kravitz is rumoured to be dating? Here's what we know

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz has sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a certain Mexican model. The 58-year-old has been previously married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993. The former couple also has a daughter, actress and singer Zoë Kravitz. Keep reading to find out who the model is and the details of these dating rumours.

Who is the Mexican model Lenny Kravitz is rumoured to be dating?

Kravitz was spotted with Mexican model Ana Paula Valle in Los Angeles, sparking dating rumours. As per Hola! Magazine, the duo arrived together to shop at a West Hollywood boutique in March 2023. The musician and the 26-year-old model were clicked exiting a black car, entering the store CHURCH and indulging in some shopping. While Kravitz wore a leather jacket, light brown pants, and boots, Valle donned a military tan jumpsuit, high black boots, a black purse, and sunglasses.

The duo may have arrived together but left separately with Kravitz leaving from the backside, and Valle getting herself a coffee. The model has previously dated Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez and is 32 years younger than Lenny. Not only that, Valle is eight years younger than Lenny's daughter, Zoë. While there is no confirmation about their relationship status, and the two could very well be just friends hanging out but media speculation never really seems to stop.

Lenny Kravitz's relationship history

Kravitz has previously dated American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, and Australian singer Kylie Minogue. Meanwhile, the musician still has a great relationship with his former wife, Lisa Bonet. "There's no explanation for it. We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way. We created such an exceptional human being. I'm so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It’s been the most beautiful gift," Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

He told Men's Health, "You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera." In an old Rolling Stones interview from 2004, Kravitz had talked about remarrying and said, "I'm pretty sure it's something I want to do. I'm looking for somebody who has a passion of her own. Somebody who's simple but has interesting complexities. I'm contradicting myself. Simple yet complicated! Big yet small! Dark but light!"

