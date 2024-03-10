'Most Beautiful Man In The World': Jason Momoa Talks About His Best Friend Lenny Kravitz; Says 'Guy Just Ate'

Jason Momoa has been bromancing best friend Lenny Kravitz amidst his own relationship with Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s ex wife and Momoa’s now partner. What does Momoa speak of his bestie? Find out

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Mar 10, 2024  |  02:07 AM IST |  492
IMDb
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz (Via IMDb)

The Aquaman actor is not done appreciating his best friend yet! Everything can come and go, but Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz are ‘bros for life’. Momoa and the multi-instrumentalist developed a close bond when Momoa dated Lisa Bonet for 17 years who is also Kravitz’s ex wife. The two were married from 1987-1993. What did Momoa say about Kravitz? Did he call him family? Find out.

What did Jason Momoa say about best friend Lenny Kravitz?

The Fast X actor is in awe of his musician bestie. He says in an interview, “Oh my God, he looks amazing. I mean, he is the most beautiful man in the world. It's insane.” The 44-year-old actor also adds, “Guy just ate.” Momoa also cracked some self-deprecating jokes as he likes Lenny’s physique. Regarding that, the Baywatch actor said, “Every day I'm getting fatter, and I'm like, 'How did you get another ab?'” He also adds, “What the hell am I? Oh, man.” It shows how much he adores his best friend.

What does Lenny Kravitz say about Jason Momoa?

To say the least, Kravitz is equally expressive and appreciative of his best friend. When the Fly Away singer was interviewed by People for a cover story, he said this about Momoa. “We're family, we will be family.” He also added, “There's no judgment.” Sources reveal how in 2022 Momoa and Bonet split after half a decade of marriage and 17-years of dating each other. The divorce was finalized in January and they have two children together, both teens. Everyone reveals how close they are and do not share any beef between them. "We're all extremely close and share a lot of love,” says Kravitz in the same interview. As we see more moments of bromance between Momoa and Kravitz, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

What do people ask about Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz?

Why is Lenny Kravitz so famous?
Lenny Kravitz is a Grammy Award-winning rock musician.
Why did Jason and Lisa part ways?
The two faced irreconcilable differences so they decided to split.
