'There's No Judgment': Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Will Always 'Be Family' Despite Latter's Split From Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa's bond has lived through the years and is still going strong. Kravitz opened up to People Magazine about his attachment to Momoa after the Aquaman star's split with Lisa Bonet. The rockstar and the actress had been in a 15-year-long relationship before the two split up and Bonet married Momoa.

While in talks with the magazine, Kravitz said, "We're family. We will be family," about his connections with the Game of Thrones actor and Bonet. Upon asking about his thoughts on the two splitting up, the artist was prompt to reply, "There's no judgment."

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Character Inspired By This Legend? Actor Reveals Gun N' Roses Connection

Kravitz's bond with Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz shares a connection with the actress that goes way back in time. The two had been married for five years before calling it quits in 1993. Ever since the two have been co-parenting their daughter. While describing his bond with his ex-wife, Kravitz replied, "I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together." He further added, "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is still a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul, or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Advertisement

Apart from his ex-wife, the rockstar also shares a beautiful friendship with Jason Momoa. Kravitz considers the Baywatch actor to be his family. Momoa and Kravitz's ex-wife got together in 2017, and after five years of marriage, the two broke it off. Together, the three share a lot of love, and along the same lines, the rockstar added, "I'm very proud that their kids call me Uncle Lenny." He exclaimed, "We're all extremely close and share a lot of love."

Lenny Kravitz's comments on divorce

The Mama Said singer divorced Bonet after five years of matrimony in 1993. The two, as mentioned earlier, have been on good terms. The actress later went on to marry Kravitz's good friend Jason Momoa before the two broke it off in 2022. Commenting on the latter couple's split, Kravitz said, "It's all good. We will continue, life will continue, and love will continue."

ALSO READ: Carl Weathers Death: Sylvester Stallone, Pedro Pascal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And More Stars Honor Late Actor