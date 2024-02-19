Hollywood's greatest celebs and artists gathered at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the People's Choice Awards 2024. The event, which is hosted by Simu Liu, honors the year's top films, television shows, songs, and pop culture items. People's Choice Awards is one of the few where fans get to vote and choose the winners.

Lenny Kravitz honored with the Music Icon Award

Music legend, Lenny Kravitz was awarded the Music Icon Award at the PCA's. Lenny Kravitz rose to prominence in the music industry with hits like Always on the Run, Fly Away, and American Woman." He even won four Grammy Awards and sold over 40 million albums worldwide.

Lenny Kravitz's acceptance speech at the PCA's

During his acceptance speech, Kravtiz said, "When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word icon. It means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means you've made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be and daring to be different. When I was first coming up, a lot of people offered me a lot of deals. But they wanted me to change."

He further added, "I've been doing this a very long time, more than 35 years. It's never been about how many records I sell, or how many awards I win. It's not about trying to write hits or being calculated or formulaic. It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey and using the gifts that God gave you. Never follow the trends, set your own pace, and recognize that the best is right here, right now, in front of you."

Lenny Kravitz performs at the PCA's

Lenny also made an appearance on stage at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to perform a medley of his biggest hits, which included "Fly Away," "TK421," and "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over," before giving his victory speech. Wearing matching black leather leggings, a black leather blazer vest, and sunglasses, the Grammy winner showed his musical iconography with a stunning performance.

Kravitz is just going on and on, he was nominated for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a few days ago, along with other legendary artists like Cher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Ozzy Osbourne.

