‘Look At This Goddess’: Ozuna Throws Subtle Jab At Gerard Pique; Praises Shakira Amid Release Of Her New Album

In a recent Instagram post, Ozuna supported Shakira's new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, subtly hinting to rumors about her relationship status. Reports about the end of Shakira and Piqué's relationship have circulated for more than a year on both media outlets and social platforms.

In his special Instagram post, Ozuna shared a photo of him next to Shakira along with a supportive message in Spanish, which translates to: “I don’t know what #Piqué was thinking. look at this Goddess, a very beautiful queen, @shakira. CONGRATULATIONS, MY SHAK .”

Fans had mixed reactions to the discussion surrounding Shakira and Piqué's relationship. While some questioned the need to mention Piqué at all, others joked about verifying the authenticity of the situation. Some expressed support for Shakira, suggesting that she might be better off without him. Overall, the comments reflected the curiosity and support of fans regarding Shakira's personal life.

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their split in June 2022 through a joint Instagram statement, expressing regret over their separation. They emphasized the importance of privacy for the sake of their children.

During a previous interview with Canal Estrellas, Shakira confronted rumors of Piqué's infidelity. She remarked, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't support other women," alluding to Piqué's alleged relationship with Clara Chia.

More details about Shakira's new album

Shakira's recent album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), has garnered widespread acclaim for its empowering themes and catchy tunes since its release. The album comprises 16 tracks, including eight new songs, a remix, and seven previously released hits like Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Bizarrap, TQG with Karol G, Te Felicito, and Monotonía with Ozuna. With over 3.7 billion plays on Spotify, these tracks underscore Shakira's enduring popularity and influence.

Shakira is a massive star and has managed to give back-to-back hit songs that have created a top notch legacy and reputation for herself. She has a whopping 90.5 million followers on her official Instagram page.

Shakira on her collaboration with rapper Cardi B

Shakira describes her collaboration with Cardi B as a pleasurable experience, praising the rapper's creativity and authenticity. Working together on the visually stunning music video for the infectious pop track Puntería, Shakira and Cardi B delivered a memorable performance, with Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris making a guest appearance. The duo seemed to have a lot of fun working together, as per the reels shared on Shakira's Instagram.

