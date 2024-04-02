iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Ice Spice Bags Best New Hip-Hop Artist Award; Here’s Her Acceptance Speech

Isis Naija Gaston, also known by her stage name Ice Spice, is a rising star in the world of hip-hop. On Monday, she made waves at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she not only showcased her flair for fashion by experimenting with various trends but also won the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award. Adding to the excitement of the night, the award was presented to her by none other than acclaimed actress Niecy Nash. Let's take a minute and check out her touching acceptance speech below.

Ice Spice's award acceptance speech

Niecy Nash introduced the artist before, calling her to the stage, "Ice Spice owned 2023 like a boss. Seriously, her Bronx drill style and that unique breathy flow of hers? They had the whole neighborhood bumping and the music scene buzzing. And get this—she scored not one, not two, but five number one singles, ruling the iHeartRadio charts. And let's talk collabs—she teamed up with heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, taking her game to the next level. Plus, she lit up stages everywhere, from Saturday Night Live to Taylor's Ares Tour. Oh, and did I mention she made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list? And hey, she even found time to star in a Duncan Donuts ad with Ben Affleck. Talk about a fulfilling year. iSpice, iHeartRadio's best new hip hop artist.".

As Ice Spice walked towards the stage to accept the award for the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award, she went ahead and said

"Wow, what an honor. You know, I'm usually at a loss for words up here, but today just feels different. I've gotta give a shoutout to all my fans... Hey, Sisa. Seriously, though, to all of you out there, I love you like crazy. You're not just fans, you're family. I couldn't have come this far without your support, seriously. And to all the young girls and boys listening, keep chasing those dreams, no matter what anyone says. Stay true to yourself. Thank you, iHeartRadio, thank you.'' Check out the video below.

More about rapper Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice is currently grabbing eyeballs everywhere , but it's not just social media where Ice Spice is making a splash. Born and raised in the Bronx in New York City, she embarked on her musical career while studying at college in 2021 after meeting producer RiotUSA. In New York City, US, Ice Spice first gained major recognition in late 2022 with her song Munch (Feelin' U), which achieved viral popularity on TikTok. According to sources, her net worth in 2024 is estimated at $8 million. Her official Instagram account currently has 11 million followers.

