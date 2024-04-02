iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Linkin Park Bags Rock Song Of The Year

Linkin Park is an American rock band that was formed in 1996 and is one of today’s most beloved bands. The band became popular after the release of its first album, Hybrid Theory, and was even awarded a diamond certificate for their album. They have exemplary beats and dance numbers on their belt. The band has received many accolades over the years. Speaking of receiving awards, Linkin Park gets honored at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards under the category Rock Song of the Year for their song Lost.

Linkin Park fans are at a loss for words as their favorite band won big at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. The prestigious award ceremony for the iHeartRadio Music Awards was held today at Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles. The beloved rock band Linkin Park was honored with the prestigious award of Rock Song of the Year for their mind-blowing song Lost.

The nomination list for this year The iHeartRadio Music Award came out in January this year, which included a number of artists and their musical gems. Under the category of Rock Song of the Year, many impeccable artists were nominated aside from Linkin Park. The Hybrid Symphony rock band was nominated along with Metallica for 72 Seasons, Shinedown for Dead Don’t Die, Jelly Roll for Need a Favor, and Foo Fighters for Rescued.

Linkin Park’s song Lost

The Linkin Park hit song Lost was initially written in 2002 for their second studio album, Meteora. The song was first written by Mike Shenoda. Although the band is celebrating their 20th anniversary, they released their hit single Lost again last year for their 20th anniversary re-issue.

According to Shinoda, fans have been requesting songs with the late lead vocalist Chester Bennington's voice for years, and Lost was one of several unreleased tracks featuring Bennington's vocals that will be included on the 20th anniversary version of Meteora. The song went on to break many records and instantly became a fan favorite.

