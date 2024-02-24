Does Linkin Park's Friendly Fire Include Chester Bennington Vocals? Find Out As Band Releases Unheard Song

TW: This article contains mentions of suicide

Linkin Park is going to release their greatest hits album Papercuts on 12th April of this year. But ahead of the release, the band released one of their previously unheard songs Friendly Fire, which featured vocals from the band’s late member Chester Bnenington. Chester died by suicide on 20th July 2017 at the age of 41.

The band members opened up about Friendly Fire

Friendly Fire was previously supposed to be a part of Linkin Park’s 2017 album One More Light and also had a music video that the band shot. Friendly Fire’s music video was also released on 23rd February. The music video featured some never seen before live and studio footage.

The band's lead guitarist Brad Delson said that Friendly Fire was one of their favorite tracks from the One More Light album sessions. “Something about it wasn’t quite right so as close as it got to the finish line, we chose to set it aside for later. When we started looking for an unreleased track to include on our greatest hits collection, I was blown away by the power of the song, the power of the storytelling, the power of the vocal, the sonic landscape and I actually thought that it was closer than maybe we had realized at the time,” Delson said about the song.

The song hit home hard for the fans of the band who are still mourning the loss of Bennington years later. The music video got more than 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and was filled with comments from fans, thanking the band for the beautiful song and giving them another chance to listen to Chester’s voice.

More about Linkin Park’s upcoming album

Papercuts is Linkin Park’s upcoming album which compiles some of the greatest hits of the band and songs that became milestones in their careers. According to the band’s co-founder Mike Shinoda, it was a “joy” to gather and assemble all the songs for the album.

“Each song in this collection is both a singular moment on our timeline and an evolving story that is as much ours as it is yours. From our first release, ‘One Step Closer’ to the brand-new ‘Friendly Fire,’ this tracklist spans all our chapters so far,” he said about Papercuts. The album will come out on 12th April, 2024.

Papercuts' tracklist has a total of 20 songs including Friendly Fire and the band’s 2023 song Lost, which also included previously-unheard Chester Bennington vocals. The other songs in the tracklist are Papercut, Numb/Encore, In The End, Leave Out All The Rest, Numb, One More Light, Castle of Glass, New Divide, One Step Closer, Burn It Down, What I’ve Done, QWERTY, Somewhere I Belong, Bleed It Out, Breaking The Habit, Crawling, Waiting For The End, and Faint.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

