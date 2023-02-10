Linkin Park’s new single Lost featuring Chester Bennington leaves fans emotional as they remember late singer

It’s an emotional moment for Chester Bennington fans out there. After all, years after his shocking and unfortunate demise, Linkin Park has a new song featuring Bennington’s voice! Yes, you read that right! Linkin Park’s album Meteora recently clocked 20 years. On this special occasion, the band decided to surprise fans with a track called Lost which was discovered in the album’s backlog. What’s more, it also featured their late frontman Chester Bennington’s voice. The band decided that it was the perfect time to release this unheard song from the vaults and fans cannot keep calm.

Linkin Park releases anime music video for Chester Bennington’s track Lost Linkin Park also decided to release an anime music video for Lost. The video is already out now on Linkin Park’s official YouTube channel. Yesterday, they took to their social media platform to tease fans with a sneak peek of the same. Linkin Park also tagged directors pplpleasr1 and Maciej Kuciara. As per ComicBook.com, the duo also manages a company called Shibuya, which produces anime projects with a focus on decentralized storytelling. Take a look at it below. Linkin Park’s anime music video for Lost

Fans react to Linkin Park’s new single Lost featuring Chester Bennington Lost is easily reminiscent of some of the most popular and loved songs from the band like Numb and Breaking the Heart. As soon as the video went live, it was flooded with views from emotional fans. They also left heartfelt comments under the video as they remembered Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on July 20, 2017. One fan wrote, “A person only dies when he doesn't leave his legacy, Chester will always be alive in our memories.” Another fan’s comment read, “Can't believe it's almost 6 years since he left us to be amongst the legends and his friends up there. The fact that this came out on my birthday and listening to his voice all over again made me cry so bad. I love you, Chester. I love you LP. No matter how many years will be passed, you will always be my number 1. I will cherish and uphold you forever in my heart (red heart emoji)”.

