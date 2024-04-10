'I'm Overthinking': Gwen Stefani Opens Up About 'Insecurities' While Addressing Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani, 54, looked absolutely stunning as she graced the cover of Nylon. In a candid interview with the outlet, the Hollaback Girl singer opened up about how she deals with the insecurities she has in her marriage.

The singer also opened up about the anxiety she experienced before getting into the studio to record the duet song, Purple Irises, with her husband Blake Shelton. This candidness of the singer surely made her more relatable to her fans.

She expressed that she has been going through those times where she questioned- "Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?”

The singer added, “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Gwen Stefani addresses the divorce rumors

During the interview, Stefani addressed the rumors swirling around about her and Blake Shelton’s marriage.

She responded that no one's opinions can get to them because of their love and aligned values. She further said, "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.”

The singer said that it would not negatively penetrate just be her being vulnerable and sharing a song that she wrote about her and Blake.

Clearly, the couple is still going strong. It is evident that the 54-year-old singer calls her husband her best friend. Talking about him further in the interview, she said, “The truth is I am in love with my best friend.” She added, “And all this s--- I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”

The inspiration behind the Purple Irises song

The recently released Purple Irises song by the couple, is making rounds on the internet. The Just A Girl singer recalled sending a text message to herself that said ‘Purple Irises’ as it might make a good lyric. The couple started working on this project as they discovered purple irises growing on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic.

Shelton never shies away when it comes to appreciating his wife. He expressed to the outlet her incredible sense for planting and cultivating things.

Talking about Gwen, he added, “I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time. She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do."

The couple is standing strong amidst all the rumors that are circulating around their divorce. These rumors are clearly not affecting the couple.

