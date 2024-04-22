Grammy-winner Eve recently treated her fans to some cute snaps from her vacation in Marrakech, Morocco. Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old rapper shared sweet moments with her 2-year-old Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

Eve’s 2-Year-Old Is Her Real Bestie And It Shows

In the photos, Eve and Wilde are seen having a blast by the pool with the infant flashing cute expressions for the camera. Eve captioned one of the posts with "J’adore le maroc #marrakech," showing her love for the Moroccan getaway and her joyful time with her son.

Eve often shares glimpses of her journey as a mom celebrating milestones like Wilde's second birthday earlier this year. In one post, she gushed, "Already 2 years old. I look at you and think, how did I become so lucky?!?! Beyond grateful, our #beautifulboy @mrgumball3000 #happy2ndbirthday."

The rapper's recent visit to the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City was another fun outing, captured in cheerful Instagram posts. Eve playfully referred to her son as her "#bestie" in the caption reflecting on their special bond during their museum adventure.

Eve reflected on her year and her growth as well as that of her little son on the last day of 2023, "I just want more in #2024," she wrote. "This is just SOME of #2023 A year of growth and rediscovery."

"I believe that we are the architects of our lives... Make the next year the best one yet! Dream bigger than ever. What is meant for you is YOURS! Sending you all BIG BIG LOVE @mrgumball3000."

What Is Next For The Grammy-Winner’s Career?

For her Platinum single Let Me Blow Ya Mind with Gwen Stefani, she won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap-Sung Collaboration.

In a few days, the multi-hyphenate icon will be able to add the title of the published author to her long list of achievements. Her memoir, ‘Who's That Girl?’ will be released on September 17 by Hanover Square Press. It is written in collaboration with hip-hop journalist and author Kathy Iandoli.

This 'fearless, empowering, and inspirational memoir' explores her rise to stardom and the impact she has had on music and pop culture. Besides her enduring struggles with balance, it will cover her personal life as well as her professional one.

In her work, she captures a gritty realness that is characterized by her West Philadelphia roots.

