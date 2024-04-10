Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince Of Crime Meets Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

The first trailer of the highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux is finally here!

Director Todd Phillips dropped the official trailer of his upcoming flick at CinemaCon on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into what's to unfold in the sequel of the much-acclaimed 2019 Joker.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn, Joker: Folie à Deux trailer confirms that the movie is set shortly after the events of the original film.

Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer explored

After teasing fans with first-look photos, movie stills, and even a sound clip from the upcoming film over the past couple of days, Todd Phillips dropped the 2.24-minute trailer for Joker 2 online on Tuesday with a tagline that read: “ He's not alone anymore.”

Veering away from the DC tale, the first Joker 2 trailer does not see Gaga’s Harley Quinn as an Arkham psychologist but rather introduces her as one of the patients in the same institution as Phoenix's clown prince of crime character.

While Joker still remains the focal point of the eerie trailer, it is his romance with Harley, and their promise to unleash chaos on the world together that takes center stage. “What has changed?” Steve Coogan’s undisclosed character asks Phoenix’s joker in the clip, to which he replies, “I’ll tell you what's changed. I'm not alone anymore.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Gaga and Phoenix engage in maniacal dancing and twirling to the tune of What the World Needs Now is Love, on the streets of Gotham.

Debuting the Joker 2 footage at CinemaCon on April 9, Phillips informed that though Joker was billed as a “one-off,” he and Phoenix always talked about a sequel. “We loved the character of Arthur too much, but we didn't want to jinx the [original] movie,” he said. “We cast Gaga because she's magic.”

Joker 2 — Potential plot and a look back at the success of Joker

Little is known about the plot of Joker 2, which is set to release on October 4, 2024, exactly five months after the first film.

However, it has been reported to be a jukebox musical, meaning it will feature songs and dance numbers in abundance. Though Phillips disagrees with the categorization of his film, he did note that “music is an essential element” in it and also the fact that it does not “veer too far away from the first film.”

Upon its release in 2019, Joker became the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark. In addition to the box office success, Joker also received critical acclaim in the form of 11 Oscar nominations, and two wins. Best Actor Academy Award for Phoenix, and Best Original Score Academy Award for Hildur Guònadóttir.

