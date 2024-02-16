Has Gwen Stefani Forgotten Her Old No Doubt Songs? Singer Reveals Ahead Of Coachella Reunion With Bandmates

While Gwen Stefani is excited to reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for Coachella, the singer recently admitted that she doesn't remember most of the No Doubt songs and will have to relearn them before hitting the stage in Indio, California, this April.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote her new single Purple Irises, a collaboration with her country crooner husband Blake Shelton, Stefani, 53, said of the much-awaited No Doubt reunion, “I know it's going to be amazing.”

Gwen Stafani admits she has homework to do ahead of Coachella

Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young are all set to reunite more than a decade later at the 2024 Coachella. The 90s cult band’s last music endeavor together was in 2012 when they released their final studio album, Push and Shove.

Expressing excitement over the long-awaited and upcoming reunion with her fellow band members, Stefani told Kimmel, “I know it's going to be amazing. I’m so excited, and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what's going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up because it's just going to be like riding a bike.”

She added, “We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now, we’re at Coachella.’ It’s going to be bizarre.”

Though No Doubt does not have a confirmed performance date at Coachella yet, the Bubble Pop Electric singer admitted that she has a lot of homework to do. “I don't remember them [No Doubt songs], no, not at all. I don't! I think I’m going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs],” she said before accidentally revealing one of the tracks from No Doubt’s Coachella setlist. “One of the first songs I ever wrote was called Different People, we’re doing that,” she disclosed before suddenly realizing her slip-up and hastily covering her mouth in shock. “I am not supposed…We might do that one,” Stefani attempted to backtrack, but The Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience continued to scream with excitement.

The song Different People was featured on the band’s third album, 1995’s Tragic Kingdom.

No Doubt last performed together in 2015.

Gwen Stefani received a massive emerald ring from Blake Shelton for Valentine’s Day

In other Gwen Stefani news, the singer revealed during her Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she received a shiny new stone as an advance Valentine's Day gift from her husband Blake Shelton. “I received my Valentine’s present early this year,” she said while lifting her hand and pointing at an emerald green ring decorating her finger.

“He really mixed it up. Usually, I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘Here you go!’ Yeah, He did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!” she added.

Coachella takes place between April 12 and April 21 this year.

