Has Gwen Stefani Forgotten Her Old No Doubt Songs? Singer Reveals Ahead Of Coachella Reunion With Bandmates

Amidst anticipation for No Doubt's reunion at Coachella, Gwen Stefani candidly discussed the task of revisiting their repertoire on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The singer appeared on the talk show to promote her new single.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Feb 16, 2024  |  11:30 AM IST |  328
Instagram
Gwen Stefani with No Doubt band members (Instagram)

While Gwen Stefani is excited to reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for Coachella, the singer recently admitted that she doesn't remember most of the No Doubt songs and will have to relearn them before hitting the stage in Indio, California, this April. 

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote her new single Purple Irises, a collaboration with her country crooner husband Blake Shelton, Stefani, 53, said of the much-awaited No Doubt reunion, “I know it's going to be amazing.” 

Gwen Stafani admits she has homework to do ahead of Coachella 


Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young are all set to reunite more than a decade later at the 2024 Coachella. The 90s cult band’s last music endeavor together was in 2012 when they released their final studio album, Push and Shove. 

Expressing excitement over the long-awaited and upcoming reunion with her fellow band members, Stefani told Kimmel, “I know it's going to be amazing. I’m so excited, and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what's going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up because it's just going to be like riding a bike.” 

Related Stories

Blake Shelton honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Wife Gwen Stefani and stepchildren
entertainment
Blake Shelton honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Wife Gwen Stefani and stepchildren
Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ‘falling out of love’? Here’s what we know
entertainment
Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ‘falling out of love’? Here’s what we know

She added, “We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now, we’re at Coachella.’ It’s going to be bizarre.” 

Advertisement

Though No Doubt does not have a confirmed performance date at Coachella yet, the Bubble Pop Electric singer admitted that she has a lot of homework to do. “I don't remember them [No Doubt songs], no, not at all. I don't! I think I’m going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs],” she said before accidentally revealing one of the tracks from No Doubt’s Coachella setlist. “One of the first songs I ever wrote was called Different People, we’re doing that,” she disclosed before suddenly realizing her slip-up and hastily covering her mouth in shock. “I am not supposed…We might do that one,” Stefani attempted to backtrack, but The Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience continued to scream with excitement.

The song Different People was featured on the band’s third album, 1995’s Tragic Kingdom. 

No Doubt last performed together in 2015. 

Gwen Stefani received a massive emerald ring from Blake Shelton for Valentine’s Day 

Gwen Stefani (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

In other Gwen Stefani news, the singer revealed during her Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she received a shiny new stone as an advance Valentine's Day gift from her husband Blake Shelton. “I received my Valentine’s present early this year,” she said while lifting her hand and pointing at an emerald green ring decorating her finger. 

“He really mixed it up. Usually, I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘Here you go!’ Yeah, He did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!” she added. 

Coachella takes place between April 12 and April 21 this year. 

ALSO READ: PinkPantheress Named Billboard's Producer Of The Year, To Be Honored At Women In Music Awards 2024

Advertisement

FAQ

When does Coachella take place this year?
Coachella is scheduled to take place between April 12 and April 21 this year, providing the stage for No Doubt's long-awaited reunion performance.
When did No Doubt last perform together?
No Doubt's last performance together was in 2015.
When is No Doubt set to reunite at Coachella?
No Doubt is scheduled to reunite at Coachella in April 2024, with Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young all set to perform together again.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles