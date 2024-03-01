Why Did Miley Cyrus Smack Flavor Flav In The Face? Rapper Reveals

American DJ and rapper Flavor Flav shared a humorous encounter with the Pop Chameleon Miley Cyrus ! During a podcast appearance, the rapper reminisced about a mix-up during Miley's Bangerz era when she and singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani had similar short blonde haircuts.

"When I first saw Miley, I thought she was Gwen Stefani! But Miley didn't correct me; she just played along," he explained.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Thanks Everyone In Her Speech But Her Dad; Find Out About The Duo's Rocky Relationship

Miley Cyrus playfully smacked Flavor Flav

Flavor of Love star's friend corrected his mistake about Miley and Gwen, and he felt embarrassed. "I turned around and apologized," Flav said, recalling his words to Miley. "I realized my error, 'I'm sorry, Miley Cyrus, I know you now. Your dad is Billy Ray Cyrus .'"

"I felt so foolish," said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, describing his reaction. "She smacked me in the face. Miley Cyrus playfully slapped Flavor Flav, and we laughed it off," he said.

Advertisement

Backstage at the 2024 Grammys, a video on social media showed Cyrus teasing Flav for mistaking her for the No Doubt frontwoman in the past.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Pop Solo Performance For Flowers

Miley Cyrus and rap icon share heartwarming moment at Grammys

After performing Flowers at the awards show, the rap icon called out to Miley Cyrus, who walked over to hug him. "You know it's me! I made it," she exclaimed, standing beside her mom, Tish.

"You don't mix me up with Gwen Stefani anymore," Cyrus told Flav. "You always used to call me Gwen whenever you saw me."

"I know," he admitted. Cyrus reassured him, saying, "I love it." They then said "I love you" to each other, and she pointed to Flav's iconic clock necklace, saying, "You know what time it is!"

Before this year's awards show, the two stars met multiple times, including at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival and VH1's Big in '06 broadcast.

ALSO READ: ‘I wasn't a star anymore’: When Miley Cyrus opened up about her 'identity crisis' after starring in Hannah Montana