Punk Legends No Doubt To Make Grand Comeback At Coachella 2024; Here’s All About Their Performance

Since the year 2015, the fans of No Doubt have not seen the original lineup take over the crowd. Well, they are all set to witness it at this year’s Coachella music festival.

The 90’s legends are set to reunite with their front lady, Gwen Stefani, and throw out a grand performance at the Colorado Desert Festival. Here are all the details you need to know as a fan.

No Doubt at Coachella 2024

If you are someone who happens to headbang to punk tunes from the '90s, and you are also the one who chases the tight snare hits of such bands, you must already be a big fan of what No Doubt released during their glory days.

Well, you are in for a treat as one of the most loved bands is stepping foot on the stage again, and that too with the original lineup. Yes, you read that right! This means Gwen Stefani is set to reunite with her old mates and perform in front of a cheering crowd.

No Doubt will perform on the first weekend of the festival, Saturday, April 13. As per the released set timing, their performance will begin at 9:25 p.m. sharp. The band will be performing right before the headliner, Tyler, The Creator.

Other details of No Doubt’s set

Now that the band is coming together after a long gap, the fans must be eager to know what songs they will be performing on the stage at Coachella.

However, No Doubt has kept their setlist a secret, and no one can even guess what track they will perform in the dry winds, as the original lineup hasn't come together since their last performance at 2015’s KAABOO Festival.

And now that The Voice coach will be joining the band again, the songs are tough to predict. It can only be guessed that the punk band would bring songs such as Just a Girl, Sunday Morning, Don’t Speak, Hey Baby, Hella Good, and Spiderwebs to the stage.

These were the same ones that were included in their 2015 setlist and are some of the fan favorites. Their Coachella performance is also regarded as a special one, as they have never performed at the festival before.

Along with the punk act that is a part of the headlining list, some of the other performances that will amaze the huge audience will be given by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, Deftones, DJ Snake, and more.

