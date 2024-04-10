'There Was Nothing Left In Me': Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Challenges Of Balancing Career And Family

The 90s teens know what it was like, to listen to Gwen Stefani’s voice in No Doubt. Well if you hear her voice now, in her recent interview you will notice how she is juggling between her professional life while writing a song and managing her personal life with kids.

Learn as the star mom speaks of her struggles.

Gwen Stefani talks of her challenges as a mom

During her recent interview with Nylon, the lead singer of No Doubt opened up about the challenges she faced while handling both her personal life and her band.

Recalling the time when Stefani returned from her Sweet Escape world tour and tried to concentrate on taking care of her son Kingston, she stated she "was dead."

Stefani thought her bandmates were "disappointed" by the fact that she was pregnant again.

"I don't think they would say that. No one's going to be mad (that) you're having a baby. But while I was busy, they were kind of waiting," the Just a Girl singer stated.

She then went on to say that while she was raising a family, she was also "trying to please" the members of No Doubt during their comeback, after a hiatus in 2004.

Shedding light on this period of her life, she stated, "Things change when you have two babies," and "There was nothing left in me. I had no ideas. I had so much insecurity. I felt like — help!"

She even had a discussion with her current husband, Blake Shelton, a country artist, about which the Hey Baby singer stated, "I told this to Blake the other day - 'You don't understand - to be a mom and a wife and then write a record?' Everybody might be like, 'Why did it take so long?' Well, OK, I want to see you try to find five seconds to get creative."

Gwen Stefani about following her passion for music

Gwen Stefani was having a hard time balancing her work and home life. Remembering this, she stated she once called herself a "loser." However, the singer also added, "It's so hard to squeeze it into the life that I have. And that's why I think it's more special than ever."

"It's like when someone says, 'Oh my God, I got to get my hair colored' or 'I got to take a bath today' after just having a baby. That's what it's like for me to do music. It's that selfish and special."

Remembering her struggling time, she said, "God, what was I doing trying to please everybody? Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs."

Stefani is reuniting with her band No Doubt and is set to take the stage at Coachella. She shares her sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

