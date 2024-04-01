Gwen Stefani Shares Fun Video From Easter Celebrations Ft. Blake Shelton; See Here

Easter vibes brought out the best in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! Gwen, at 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a lively video capturing her Easter celebrations. It's like Easter brought out the lovebirds' playful side.

She captioned the post, "happy Easter !!"

The clip kicked off with the sweet sounds of Purple Irises, a duet with her hubby Blake, 47. We see Gwen gleefully picking flowers before hopping into the passenger seat of a car, capturing the moment herself.

Amidst the festive décor and outdoor scenes, eagle-eyed fans caught a quick glimpse of Blake too! With three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale – Kingston (17), Zuma (15), and Apollo (10).

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Rustic Easter Celebration at Their Oklahoma Ranch

Earlier in the month, Gwen Stefani, the iconic Hollaback Girl singer, treated fans to a sneak peek at her and Blake Shelton's Easter setup at their Tishomingo ranch.

The adorable couple was captured in a video cutting vibrant yellow and purple flowers, which they later arranged in a vase adorned with ceramic yellow chicks.

Gwen shared the heartwarming montage with the caption, "Oklahoma life with u," giving us a glimpse into their sweet and rustic life together.

And of course, the soundtrack? None other than their own delightful duet. Seems like every moment with these two is straight out of a country love song.

Stefani's Early Valentine's Day Surprise: A Stunning Emerald and Diamond Ring from Blake

Back in February, the fabulous No Doubt frontwoman made a memorable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spilled the beans about a sweet surprise from her beau, Blake Shelton.

With a sparkle in her eye, Gwen confessed, "I gotta be honest, I got my Valentine's present early this year..." And what was this early Valentine's treat?

None other than a stunning emerald and diamond ring, which she proudly flaunted to the camera.

When Jimmy Kimmel inquired about the origin of her fabulous gift, Gwen Stefani spilled the beans with glee. "He really mixed it up," she exclaimed. Usually, she's accustomed to receiving stunning bouquets of flowers, which she adores.

But this time, it was a total surprise – a heartfelt "Here you go!" moment that left her overjoyed. "He did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!" she gushed, clearly smitten with her thoughtful beau.

Kimmel asked, “Does he pick that out? Or does he have like some friend that [helps]?”

Switching gears in the interview, the Just a Girl songstress shared another heartwarming anecdote about Blake Shelton. She revealed how he extended a special invitation to her son, Kingston, to perform at his bar back in August 2023. It's evident that Blake's gestures of love extend beyond just Gwen, embracing her family as well. Talk about melting hearts left and right.

"You would be freaked out. This kid is such a good songwriter, and out of nowhere," Stefani told Kimmel. "We were like, 'You're lying. You didn't write that.' "

"It was really exciting and it's weird, 'cause even last night he was playing for us and I was like, 'Wow.' It's mind-blowing," she said. "You don't know what your kids are going to do and then all of a sudden they find themselves, and you're like 'Wow.'"

