No Doubt Performs Bathwater With Surprise Guest Olivia Rodrigo At Coachella 2024; Deets Inside

Find out about Olivia Rodrigo’s electrifying performance as she joined the iconic band No Doubt for a special performance of Bathwater at Coachella 2024.

By Vivek Kumar
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  04:41 PM IST |  2.3K
Olivia Rodrigo Joins No Doubt for Surprise Performance At Coachella 2024
Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani (PC: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo, the rising star of pop music, made a memorable appearance at Coachella 2024, surprising fans by joining the iconic band No Doubt on stage for a special performance of their hit song Bathwater. This collaboration marked the first time both Rodrigo and No Doubt graced the stage, making their performance a prime highlight of Coachella 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo joined No Doubt to perform at Coachella 2024

On the second night of Coachella, amidst the electrifying atmosphere and pulsating beats, the Main Stage witnessed an unexpected moment of magic. As No Doubt took the stage to enthrall the audience with their signature SoCal ska-pop sound, they had a surprise in store. For the eighth song of their set, the band welcomed Olivia Rodrigo as a special guest, much to the delight of the crowd.

With the crowd roaring in excitement, Stefani and Rodrigo shared the spotlight, trading verses on the beloved 2000 single Bathwater. Rodrigo, donning a tank top emblazoned with I <3 ND, showcased her admiration for the band as she delivered a captivating performance alongside No Doubt. Stefani and Rodrigo shared a heartfelt hug before exiting the stage together, leaving the audience in awe of their incredible collaboration.


Olivia Rodrigo expressed her love for No Doubt

Before their memorable collaboration, Rodrigo expressed her admiration for the band and its frontwoman, Gwen Stefani. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Rodrigo expressed her reverence for Stefani, hailing her as a "true artist" who defies boundaries and stereotypes in the music industry. She shared, “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring. To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”


Rodrigo's admiration for No Doubt dates back to her teenage years, as she discovered the band's 2000 album, Return of Saturn, at the age of 15. Rodrigo revealed how Stefani's music resonated with her on a deeply personal level. “Gwen sang about being a woman moving about this world in detail that I had never before heard put to music. She unapologetically sings about things ranging from wanting to make out with someone to fantasizing about having a husband and kids. There’s so much heart in every word she says, and every song feels like it’s ripped from the diary of the coolest girl you know,” Rodrigo added. 

Olivia Rodrigo's surprise performance with No Doubt at Coachella 2024 was surely a momentous occasion, which took fans by surprise. The unexpected collaboration between these two musical stars surely added a layer of excellence to the stage of Coachella 2024. 

FAQs

What is Olivia Rodrigo's biggest hit?
Olivia Rodrigo's biggest hit is drivers license.
Who is Olivia Rodrigo currently with?
Olivia Rodrigo is currently dating Louis Partridge.
