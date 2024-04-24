Gwen Stefani Was Feeling Love At Coachella; Singer Shares Sweet Moment With Son And Husband

Singer Gwen Stefani’s moment with her family after her performance at Coachella is making rounds on the internet. Stefani joined the rock band No Doubt on stage for an electrifying performance in the second week of the music festival. While the show dazzled the audience, her husband Blake Shelton and her 10-year-old son Apollo were also spotted in the crowd, cheering out loud for the pop icon.

Blake Shelton and Apollo spotted in the crowd during the performance

The duo made it to the festival that was taking place in the California desert on Saturday, and they also waited for the performer backstage. The family can be spotted sharing a sweet moment post-performance. As witnessed in Coachella’s official livestream, Shelton, who is also a musician, awaits with the entire family and goes to Stefani’s side when they are united backstage.

In a video that was published on YouTube, Shelton, and Apollo, whom Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, arrive at the band's performance and head to the private area to take a seat. Stefani also took to Instagram to share the soundcheck routine before the show. In the clips, Apollo can be seen with a microphone singing out loud.

Apollo could be seen hugging his stepdad before the performance set began.

Gwen Stefani’s Coachella performance

The audience witnessed the reunion of Stefani with the band No Doubt once again after day two of the festival. The band had performed their last gig nearly nine years ago, as the Just a Girl singer stated on stage previously. They performed for an 80-minute set, with the band's most popular songs as well as some undercuts from their discography. Mid-performance, the stage was joined by pop star Olivia Rodrigo as a surprise guest.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship

The two first met each other on the sets of The Voice in 2014, where they appeared as coaches and judges of the show. They were married to their respective exes: Stefani was with Rossdale and Shelton was with fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. It was not until 2015 when the two had officially started dating, after divorces from their respective spouses. The two eventually tied the knot in 2021.

