Who Is Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale? Everything To Know About Him As Singer Praises His Songwriting Abilities

Gwen Stefani is a proud mother when it comes to her kids. Catching up with Jimmy Kimmel on the latest episode of his late-night show, Stefani talks about how her oldest son, Kingston Rossdale has some serious skills in his own musical endeavors.

Who is Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale?

Gwen Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston Rossdale who is 17 years old, is following in her musical footsteps. Stefani welcomed her first child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale on May 26, 2006. Their sons Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale arrived in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

Kingston Rossdale is no stranger to the red carpet. He’s been making appearances since he was just a baby. From taking the stage at several of his mom’s L.A.M.B. fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, to the Gnomeo & Juliet red carpet premiere in 2011 to rocking out backstage at his dad’s Bush shows, he’s a natural at the Hollywood lifestyle.



However, growing up around celebrities has also made him a very tough kid to impress. “They don’t really care about me as far as, like, any of that stuff goes,” Stefani said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019.

Kingston can use that fame to make some interesting connections. “Mom, do you have Ellen DeGeneres’, like, text? Like, can you text? ‘Cause I really want to play Fortnight with Ninja,” Stefani joked about a special request from Kingston. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gonna text Ellen so you can play Fortnite!’ They try to use me sometimes.”

Gavin and Stefani ended their relationship in 2015 after 13 years of marriage when Kingston was 9 years old. Since then, he and his brothers have split time between both of their homes and Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

The country crooner Blake Shelton became Kingston’s stepdad when he married Stefani in 2021, but he developed a bond with him way before that. As Kingston’s gotten older, he and Shelton have formed a close relationship. Kingston and his siblings have also been there to support Shelton and Stefani during their biggest moments. At their July 2021 wedding, the boys posed for a sweet family portrait with the newlyweds after they said "I do."

They were also in attendance to cheer on their stepfather when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023, an honor Stefani herself is set to receive in 2024.

Kingston has had an interest in music since he was just a kid. In a 2009 interview with 104.7 KISS FM, Stefani shared that her then-3-year-old son was already a music fanatic. “Any song that comes on, he’ll get pissed if you turn the station,” she said. “He’ll be like, ‘That’s my song! That’s my song!' ”

Now, Kingston is following in his parents’ footsteps and dipping his toe into the music industry. His first live performance was at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and he crushed it.

“Love you guys, thank you for being here!” he said at the end of his set as his parents and the audience cheered him on. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!” Shelton came up on stage to give his stepson a proud hug following the song.

Kingston is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Lola Albert, with whom he recently marked a sweet milestone. “You’re everything I've ever wanted and more,” he wrote on Instagram in August 2023 on their sixth anniversary. “There’s no other way i would have wanted to spend these last six years. To many more together. Happy anniversary my beautiful girl. I love you so much.”

Gwen Stefani praises Kingston Rossdale's song writing skills

"You would be freaked out. This kid is such a good songwriter, and out of nowhere," the proud mom told Kimmel. "We were like, 'You're lying. You didn't write that.'"

Stefani then recalled the night the 17-year-old recently debuted his vocal skills to the public while performing at his stepdad Blake Shelton's bar in August 2023.

"It was really exciting and it's weird, 'cause even last night he was playing for us and I was like, 'Wow.' It's mind-blowing," she said.

