Is Gwen Stefani Reuniting With Her Former Group No Doubt? The Band To Perform At Coachella

No doubt left about a No Doubt reunion! The 90s rock band is confirmed to be reuniting more than a decade after dropping their last studio album, Push and Shove in 2012.

The news of the much-awaited reunion comes in light of Coachella dropping its performance lineup for this year which will run between two consecutive weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California.

No Doubt to reunite for Coachella in April, No official dates yet

The Coachella lineup poster that dropped Tuesday features three major headliners, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. The last name at the very bottom of the poster though, was of the Gwen Stefani-led band No Doubt. Unlike the first three acts, No Doubt does not have a confirmed performance date yet, or maybe it's kept under wraps for now to create buzz around their reunion performance. Before the official confirmation by the biggest music festival, the four-member band also teased their reunion in a group video call.

Gwen Stefani and ND have big plans for this year’s Desert Music Festival

Before their official reunion, which is now confirmed to happen in April this year, the 90s cult band had a virtual reunion via a Zoom call.

A video clip posted by No Doubt’s official Instagram handle shows Gwen Stefani reminiscing about their gone era as she looks over a collage she made for the band’s second album in 1995. A visibly nostalgic Stefani then says, “I’m going to text Tony right now.”

The video then cuts to a group chat between Gwen Stefani and the other No Doubt band members, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young. “What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?” asks Stefani to which Tony Kanal says, “We should hang out.” Adding to the conversation, Young says, “Maybe we should do a show.” The group then mutually declares, “Let's do a show!” Shortly afterward, the group was announced on the lineup for Coachella 2024.

No Doubt last performed together in 2015 at the Global Earth Day Concert in DC.

First formed in 1986, the band released five studio albums between 1992 and 2012 before going their separate ways in 2015. The group is now back for a re-run and fans can definitely look forward to their upcoming Coachella stint.