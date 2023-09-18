Is Justin Timberlake ditching NSYNC for 2024 solo tour and album release amid group's announcement at VMAs? Report

Justin Timberlake, the former NSYNC heartthrob, is making waves in the music industry once again. After a surprise appearance with his fellow NSYNC members at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they presented Taylor Swift with the Best Pop trophy, fans were buzzing with excitement. However, reports by Billboard suggests that despite announcing their first new song in over 20 years, there won't be an NSYNC reunion tour on the horizon as of now. Instead, Timberlake is gearing up for a solo tour in 2024 to promote his upcoming album.

Is Justin Timberlake actually gearing up for a solo trip?

According to Page Six an industry source has shared insider information, disclosing Justin Timberlake's intention to hop on a significant nationwide tour in the United States. This tour is anticipated to deliver an electrifying musical journey for fans. Although Timberlake's spokesperson has refrained from divulging specific details, Billboard has officially verified this exciting development.

This announcement undoubtedly left many fans yearning for the nostalgic magic of NSYNC's harmonies and dance moves on a grand tour. The group's surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs was a heartfelt moment for fans who had hoped for a reunion tour. However, the reality is that Justin Timberlake is focused on his solo career, with new music in the pipeline.

According to the report by Billboard, an arena tour by NSYNC could generate substantial ticket sales revenue, potentially surpassing USD 95 million, and that's without factoring in merchandise sales and other opportunities.

Justin Timberlake's career really took off after NSYNC disbanded in 2004. According to reports from Page Six, he has become a well-rounded entertainer with five solo albums, numerous hit songs, and successful acting roles. His album, Man of the Woods, led to a big tour in North America and Europe, and he even performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LII.

Is there a possibility of an NSYNC reunion tour for fans to look forward to?

While an NSYNC reunion tour isn't currently on the cards according to Billboard, there is hope for the future. Jared Paul, a talent manager who successfully orchestrated New Kids on the Block's reunion in 2008, believes that a boy band reunion requires a combination of aligning schedules and creative vision. He mentions that the groundwork has already been laid for NSYNC thanks to licensing deals and the group's previous success.

Additionally, according to the reports, there have been speculations about an NSYNC reunion without Timberlake, but according to a source familiar with the group's thinking, this option is off the table. It seems that for fans longing to see the full five-member group back together on stage, patience will be the key.

