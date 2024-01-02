What is Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean’s net worth? Exploring his career, life, and relationship as he announces his divorce

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction



Back Street Boys’ AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have decided to end their marriage of 12.

In a joint statement on McLean's Instagram page, the former couple announced, “We have decided to officially end our marriage.”

They had previously announced their separation back in March 2023 with hopes of reconciliation.

“Marriage is hard but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves and on our marriage,” the couple announced in March last year while adding, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family.”

The estranged couple will continue to co-parent their two daughters.

The latest divorce announcement with his wife has brought AJ McLean’s life into focus. Here’s a deeper dive into the life and career of the acclaimed singer.

AJ McLean is worth $20 million, thanks to his extensive work portfolio

AJ McLean, born Alexander James McLean rose to fame as a member of the legendary Backstreet Boys. He is a trained dancer and singer. McLean was four when his mother signed him up for dance lessons. He took ballet lessons for four years along with Jazz and hip-hop. He ventured into modeling when he was five and then moved on to acting at age 8. His acting credits to date include Hi Honey, I’m Home, Truth or Dare, GUTS, This is the End, and more. He studied acting at The Florida Academy of Dramatic Arts. All of this contributed to his considerable wealth.

Advertisement

The primary factor contributing to his $20 million net worth, however, is no doubt his earnings as a member of the Backstreet Boys. He wrote songs, performed them, and sold out both albums and concert venues, and made Backstreet Boys what they are today along with his four bandmates.

He was the first official band member of the Backstreet Boys

AJ McLean auditioned to be a member of the Backstreet Boys in 1992. Then 14-year-old McLean did not fulfill the age criteria of 16-19 for the music group but destiny had its plan. By April 1992, he was the first official member of the Backstreet Boys which debuted in 1993 and went on to become the iconic 90s boy band.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Nina's confession to Sonny get delayed while Carly faces news of Bobbie's death

Dubbed as the Bad Boy of Backstreet Boys

AJ McLean started with drugs and substance abuse in 2001 during The Call music video shoot. Speaking to Good Morning America in 2020, then-45-year-old Backstreet Boy said, “The first time I tried drugs was literally an hour before my call to The Call video shoot.”

Recalling his experience with drugs McLean noted, “I wasn’t me anymore, you know, I was just living a lie.”

AJ McLean checked into rehab thrice between 2001 and 2011. He now claims to be fully sober.

AJ McLean’s marriage and divorce with Rochelle DeAnna McLean

AJ McLean met Rochelle DeAnna, a make-up artist and hairstylist in 2009. The duo started dating and tied the knot two years later in 2011. They are parents to two girls Elliot McLean and Lyric Dean McLean.

AJ and Rochelle announced the end of their marriage on January 1 in a joint Instagram statement. They’ll continue to co-parent their two daughters

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: "Beat the love out of me over our first year of marriage": Sister Wives' infamous Kody Brown blames ex-wife Meri for his move towards polygamy