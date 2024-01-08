'Suck it, Pedro': Kieran Culkin tells Pedro Pascal off after winning Golden Globe for best actor; WATCH

Kieran Kyle Culkin has made it big in the glamorous world of Hollywood. He recently bagged the prestigious 2024 Golden Globe for his outstanding performance in a TV drama series. This achievement is the cherry on top of his remarkable career, which began when he was just a child actor in the popular show Home Alone.

An incredible year full of performances, most notably in the last season of Succession, included Kieran Culkin's portrayal of Roman Roy. There was a lasting impact from his moving and spontaneous scene during his on-screen father's death, where his true talent was exposed.

Kieran Culkin takes a dig at Pedro Pascal after winning Golden Globes

Channeling his foul-mouthed Succession character, the 41-year-old made fun of his fellow category contender, who was nominated for his performance in the HBO series The Last of Us, as he walked to the stage to accept his trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

"Sorry, burping. Indigestion. Didn’t mean to say that. I've blown it already, Jazz. You were right." While acknowledging his first-ever Golden Globes award, he made a joke about Pedro Pascal, saying, "Thanks to 'Succession,' I've been here a couple of times, it's nice. I accepted I wasn't going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro," he said. Then, he held his award and said "Sorry. Mine."

Advertisement

When the camera switched to Pascal, he frowned and laughed, providing instant material for the internet, which enjoys turning Pascal's facial expressions into memes.

During a 2023 Hollywood Reporter panel that featured Jeff Bridges and Evan Peters, Pascal and Culkin particularly laughed their way to HBO stardom.

The Last of Us emerged victorious in eight competitive categories at the weekend's Creative Arts Emmys presentation, despite Pascal's defeat against Culkin.

ALSO READ: Emma Stone wins Best Actress over Margot Robbie; see as she graciously accepts the award