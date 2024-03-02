Is Michelle Yeoh's Netflix Series Brothers Sun Cancelled Just After Season 1? Find Out

Legendary comedy series The Brothers Sun became one of the first and best entertainers of 2024. Starring Justin Chien, Michelle Yeoh and Sam Li in lead roles, this Kim and Andrew Mitchell creation first premiered on Netflix and stayed on their top 10 list for quite some time. With a 7.6/10 IMDb rating and 84% Rotten Tomatoes score, the show has already proved why it deserves a second season. But, is there any update on the second season of The Brothers Sun. Is the show cancelled after season 1? Find details inside.

Will The Brothers Sun not return for a second season?

The show will not return for a second season and it has been confirmed officially. This news comes in after 58 days of the show’s initial release. While the reason remains unknown, fans are disheartened by this news. The show opened with a solid viewership in the first week itself and went on to add numbers in the second week. In the Top 10 English language series list, it stood at Number 2 for five full weeks.

The show revolves around a Taiwanese triad head who is assassinated. As Charles, his elder Chair Leg Sun goes to Los Angeles, all he wants to do is protect his mother and brother, But he has been kept in the shadows about his family’s truth until now. A violent yet full of comedy eight episode show, it will make you wince and laugh at the same time.

What did TV Critics say about the show?

Various TV critics said great things about the show. For starters, known TV Critic Angie Han said the series “serves up plenty of violent action and dramatic twists — but that, above all, aim to deliver on a good time. And although the end result feels like something less than the sum of its parts, it still yields enough fun to make Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk‘s action-comedy-drama as bingeable as a tray of freshly baked cookies.” This shows how much the show was loved and appreciated. As we wait for more shows like The Brothers Sun, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

