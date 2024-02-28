How Did Ariana Grande Bag Her Wicked Role Despite Being A Pop Star? Singer Explains

The two-time Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande transformed her popstar image to land the role of Glinda in the Wicked movie adaptation, joining Cynthia Erivo in a cast that promises wholesome entertainment. With a mix of Broadway and Hollywood talent, Wicked has all the elements to become a blockbuster musical film of all time.

The celebrated pop star gave a sneak peek into how she bagged the lead role of Glinda in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie adaptation, which has been in development for years and is directed by Jon M. Chu. Based on the popular Broadway musical, the film will be split into two parts, with Cynthia Erivo cast as Elphaba.

Ariana Grande's transformation for Glinda's role in Wicked movies

In an interview with Variety, while promoting her album Eternal Sunshine, The Save Your Tears singer Ariana Grande discussed her preparation for her character Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie. Despite similarities between Glinda and her popstar persona, Grande aimed to transform her celebrity image and refine her singing with vocal coaches for the audition, demonstrating her determination and passion.

The celebrated American singer revealed how she had to leave behind her popstar image while preparing for the movie, "I had to erase the popstar persona of Ariana Grande that everyone knows so well because it's challenging for people to see someone as a different character when they are strongly associated with one image. I had to completely strip that way."

Wicked movie’s ensemble cast is its strength

Wicked makers roped in some great actors which made fans all the more excited as anticipation for the release increases. Even though Ariana is already famous as a pop star, she started on Broadway and TV to get more into acting. She has proved from all her experiences that she can sing and act well and is a perfect choice for the Glinda role. Ariana has assured she's more than just a pop star and it makes her role even more interesting in the audience's eyes.

Erivo is also a great casting choice. From winning a Tony for The Color Purple to starring in Harriet, she is better known for her singing and acting talent. With Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Ethan Slater from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical as Boq, Wicked's cast is full of skilled singers and actors. This typically differs from many Broadway movie adaptations that earlier cast famous actors who might needed more singing chops.

Moreover, despite not having a significant musical background, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is a perfect fit for the role of Madame Morrible. Jeff Goldblum, renowned for his eccentric roles, is ideally suited for the character of the Wizard. Each actor's background aligns well with their respective roles, positioning Wicked to stay true to the Broadway musical while also appealing to a wide audience.

So, cine buffs can expect Wicked to be an adaptation that can do justice to the Broadway musical while also coming up with a plenty of mainstream appeal.

