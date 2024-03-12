Did Michelle Yeoh 'Confuse' Emma Stone While Presenting Oscar For Best Actress? A Haunting in Venice Star Reveals

Actress Michelle Yeoh's decision to give Jennifer Lawrence the Best Actress Oscar instead of Emma Stone at the 96th Academy Awards confused the internet. Yeoh explained the motion in an Instagram post, despite the seeming misunderstanding, stating that Stone's close buddy was the reason for it. It was a night of celebration for Hollywood's who's who, and a huge moment for Emma Stone as this was her second time winning the Academy Award.

Michelle Yeoh on Oscar handover puzzlement

Michelle Yeoh is explaining why, at the 96th Academy Awards, she gave Jennifer Lawrence Emma Stone's Oscar statuette.

Yeoh, Lawrence, and previous Oscar winners Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, and Sally Field were on the stage on Sunday in order to present the Best Actress trophy. Before the Poor Things actress was declared the winner, each of the nominees for this year—Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan—gave a brief speech.

As the two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone entered the stage, she informed the ladies that her custom Louis Vuitton dress had torn before approaching Yeoh, who was holding the statue.

Therefore, Yeoh gave the award to Lawrence, then to Poor Things actress Emma Stone, as she arrived on the stage after she was announced as the winner.

Emma Stone on celebrating Hollywood friendship

Interestingly, Yeoh's role in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned her the 2023 Best Actress prize. The movie also starrer Jamie Lee Curtis, who also starred and won Best Supporting Actress. Longtime pals Stone and Lawrence initially connected with Woody Harrelson.

Moreover, Stone gave a statement acknowledging her cast and crew members.

"The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and [director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right, because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together," said Stone.

Concludingly, Jennifer Lawrence conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to her spouse Dave McCary and their daughter Louise Jean McCary. The pair were spotted celebrating their victory at different Oscar afterparties after the ceremony.

