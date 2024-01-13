Top 10 Series To Binge Watch This Weekend: From True Detective To Fellow Travelers

Hello Weekend! The later days of the week are for relaxing and recharging and what better way to do it than with a good movie or series accompanied with lots of favorite snacks? Don’t mind us if your grand plan for weekends includes coffee dates with your friends or a quick getaway to the nearest hill station with your partner. But, if you sit in the former category, we are here to help you choose the best TV series for your serial binge. Below is a list of the top 10 series deserving of your time.

True Detective: Night Country on HBO

This HBO crime thriller is the latest installment of the True Detective Series. Premiering on January 14, the series follows two detectives in Alaska posed with a challenge to trace the perpetrator of a mass murder. Icing on the cake, the perpetrator could be a supernatural element. Tune in to HBO and HBO Max on January 14 to join Detective Liz Danvers and Detective Evangeline Navarro in their chilling adventure.

Criminal Record (2024) on Apple TV

Another detective story on the list. Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo starrer Criminal Record starts off with an anonymous phone call that leads to the unmasking of an ancient murder case. Cush Jumbo’s Detective Sergeant June Lenker struggles to rectify a two-decade-long injustice, Peter Capaldi’s Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty is determined to keep the past in the past. Who triumphs in the tug-of-war of power dynamics between the two? Find out on Apple TV’s Criminal Records (2024).

Advertisement

The Brothers Sun on Netflix

Bruce Sun, a normal California native finds his life in disarray after his elder brother Charles Sun returns from Taipei, Taiwan. Bruce finds out nothing about his life has ever been normal as he is the son of the most renowned gangster in Taiwan. After an assassination attempt on his crime boss father, Charles must protect his mother and younger brother in California. Consisting of just eight episodes, The Brothers Sun is a dramedy that is not to be missed. Find it on Netflix.

Letterkenny (Season 12) on Hulu

Have a good laugh this weekend with this Canadian sitcom. Created by Jared Keeso, the epic long-standing comedy came to an end with the last and final 12th season. The last installment jeopardizes the bond between Daryl and Wayne after the latter befriends Dengens. How Daryl extracts Wayne from the claws of Dengens is the primary plot of the latest season. A Hulu subscription is a prerequisite if you are considering this show as your weekend watch.

Ted on Peacock

This brand new series on Peacock serves as a prequel to previous Ted movies. Join John Bennett and his toy friend Ted as they navigate the complexities of 16-year-old John’s high school life in 1993. The seven-episode series is a must-watch if you are seeking escape from the overwhelming crime thrillers.

Julia on HBO Max

Join Julia Child in her efforts to make French cuisine popular in America. The series spans two seasons and follows the life of a chef, Julia Child, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as she shoots her cooking show titled The French Chef Julia. If you have already binge-watched all the episodes of Master Chef, this can be your go-to alternative.

Fellow Travelers on Paramount+

Explore how it was to live as a gay in 1950s America with Jonathon Bailey and Matt Bomer starrer Fellow Travelers. The plot of the 8-part series unfolds between the 1950s and 1980s when Matt Bomer’s Hawkins Fuller falls in love with Jonathon Bailey’s Tim Laughlin. The series has drama, politics, historical context, and an ample amount of steamy love scenes that can be exclusively streamed on Paramount+.

Advertisement

The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix

Siblings Rodrick Usher and Madeline Usher have built a corrupt pharmaceutical company, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. High on money and the power that comes with it, the Usher family is met with an eerie and mysterious fate when all six heirs to their corrupt medicine empire die within two weeks, thus marking The Fall of the House of Ushers. The mini-series is both creepy and terrifying, making it a perfect watch for horror lovers

Berlin on Netflix

Berlin on Netflix offers a back story of Berlin, the notorious character from the famed Money Heist Series. Berlin and his capable gang gather in Paris to execute a Money Heist-like robbery, decades before the world came to rave about the Money Heist. All eight episodes can be streamed on Netflix, the streaming giant.

Good Grief on Netflix

We all deserve a friend like Marc, minus his sorrowful fate. Marc, an artist, is grieving the loss of his husband. To cope with the hollow in his chest he takes his two close friends on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris. This one is a movie and can be found on Netflix. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy stars in the lead role while also acting as a director.

Happy Weekend!

ALSO READ: Why did Kate Middleton not go Scotland with Prince William during Queen Elizabeth's last days? Report