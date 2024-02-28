What Did Ariana Grande Say About Tabloid Attention? Find Out As Singer Shares Her Thoughts On Audience Perception

Pop icon Ariana Grande recently shared her views on how tabloids can influence people’s perceptions about celebrities. She mentioned that many tabloid stories often alter our existing opinion of certain celebrities.

While appearing on the Zach Sang Show, Grande also shared that tabloids tend to shape our views of people, especially women, depending on whether we like them or not. "We often allow for human complexity and subtlety," she explained, noting that tabloid readers ‘don't allow for that.’

Grande unveils tabloid truths and readers' selective belief

The Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande who is all set to drop her seventh album Eternal Sunshine next week pointed out how readers accept humanity in those close to them but often ignore it when it conflicts with their idealized image of a person.

Grande's remarks follow a string of significant events in her life. The God Is A Woman singer just wrapped up filming for the eagerly awaited Wicked movies, with the first trailer premiering during the Super Bowl and the release set for November this year. Additionally, in September last year, her divorce from Dalton Gomez coincided with rumors of a romantic involvement with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Ariana’s unreleased songs leak on TikTok without consent

Last year, Grande's songs leaked on TikTok without her permission, and they attracted thousands of listens.

"Thanks a lot. I’ll see you behind bars. Seriously," the celebrated singer said this week about the leaks.

But she later mentioned that the fan response to the songs inspired her to include revamped versions of Eternal Sunshine.

"It felt like a parody of a girl group vibe," she explained, suggesting the songs were originally meant for an unreleased TV show. "But the fans love it... It's cheesy, but that's okay. I listened to their feedback and gave them Ariana's take on it in the album," she went on adding, "They've changed completely. So even though you've listened to them — because you took them without permission — they're very different now."

“Some songs on the album express real frustrations, while others contribute to a broader concept," Grande explained. She hinted that some songs tackle the "awful feeling of seeing people misinterpret your loved ones and you," referring to stories about her relationships in tabloids.

Ariana Grande finds healing in music amidst 'Wicked' promotion

Ariana Grande didn't plan to work on her next projects until after promoting Wicked, but when the strike happened, she came to New York and it all started flowing. She sees the period as healing, partly because of the separation and also her role in Wicked.

To get the role, the 30-year-old had to break down her popstar image and work with vocal coaches to change her voice “to show them that I could embody another character.” She further stated, “I had to erase the popstar, Ariana - the person everyone knows so well - because it's difficult to see someone as someone else when they're strongly associated with one thing. I had to completely strip that away.”

The first installment of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the musical Wicked will premiere on November 27, 2024. The second part is scheduled for November 26, 2025. The cast features Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

