What is Michelle Yeoh’s net worth? Exploring her fortune and wealth amid release of new show The Brothers Sun

Michelle Yeoh, The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress had one of the best years of her life in 2023.

From becoming the first person of Southeast Asian heritage to win an Oscar for Best Actress to winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture, she did it all without batting an eye.

She also scripted history by winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Guild Awards. Safe to say she took Hollywood by storm last year, and just about a week into 2024, she is already hitting the screens again.

Michelle Yeoh is back with a bang as she stars in The Brothers Sun, a Netflix original which dropped on January 4.

Yeoh started her acting career in the early 1980s and with a few hiccups along the way she established herself as one of the best in the business. She has 71 acting credits to her name, according to IMDb.

This makes us curious to know just how packed her bank account is. Join us as we explore the actress' fortune.

Michelle Yeoh’s exceptional acting career in film industries across the globe made her millions of dollars

Mitchelle started her acting career as an actress in the Hong Kong film industry in the early 1980s. She starred in multiple projects including a commercial and a film alongside legendary Jackie Chan. Like Jackie, Michelle too did her stunts on her own back then.

Her first acting gig in Hollywood came as Wai Lin in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. She starred alongside none other than Pierce Brosnan himself who later dubbed her as “female James Bond.”

Her debut film in Hollywood did exceptionally well and reportedly raked in 333 million dollars. This also established her presence in Hollywood.

In 2002, she starred in a Chinese martial arts film titled Crouching Tiger; Hidden Dragon. The film scored 10 Academy Award nominations and a Bafta Best Actress Award nomination for Michelle herself.

She recently made headlines with her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once for which she won the Best Actress at Oscars 2023.

Her role as Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians also happens to be one of her many notable acting gigs.

Michelle’s highly successful TV career

An actor needs to act whether it be on the big screen or the small screen and so Michelle did.

She starred in the second season of Marco Polo as Lotus in 2016 before moving on to Star Trek: Discovery where she played Captain Philippa Georgiou. For her role as Scían in The Witcher: Blood Origin she made $70,000 per episode, reports Showbiz Galore. She made approximately $420,000 for the entire season. No wonder Michelle Yeoh’s wallet is as loaded as the reports suggest.

What is Michelle Yeoh’s total Net Worth?

The Oscar and Golden Globe Award-winning actress is worth a whopping $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Michelle is also slated to star in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 which will surely funnel more cash into her account and trust us, she deserves it more than anyone else.

