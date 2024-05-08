Speculation Over Missy Peregrym Leaving FBI

FBI, since its debut, has attracted millions of viewers with its exciting stories and characters that have included Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). Nevertheless, recent episodes have left fans wondering what will become of the character. Could it be time for her to say goodbye to fieldwork and move on?

Maggie’s near-death experience

During Season 6 Episode 10 titled “Family Affair”, Maggie finds herself in grave danger during investigations into a cult leader. Shot and left for dead, speculations about her future in the FBI were raised by fans.

The aftermath of this experience emotionally combined with being a guardian following the death of her former co-worker’s daughter named Ella led to some speculation that Maggie might be thinking about retiring.

Balancing act between motherhood and duty

However, information from interviews with the actors gave insights into Maggie's direction amidst rumors concerning her exit from the show. Missy Peregrym who plays Maggie Bell highlighted how difficult things are for her character. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

For instance, a lot is demanded from people like Maggie who are single mothers working under high-pressure situations. Therefore, Peregrym represents women such as those whose lives involve their career life while also taking care of children.

Advertisement

The future of FBI

Amidst speculations over what would happen to Maggi CBS confirmed that it had renewed the FBI series for three more seasons ensuring its continued presence on screens into the foreseeable future.

However, there were several exits in 2024 from across the franchise including those coming out of FBI: International. Nevertheless, despite not knowing where she will end up we see how much strength she has exhibited and how strong-willed she is throughout each episode.

Looking forward to finding peace as well as contentment either within or outside FBI; audiences can't wait to know what will happen next with their favorite character on FBI series; now airing on CBS every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST and also streaming on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: FBI Season 6: Cast And Characters Explored Amid 2024 Premiere Of Dick Wolf's Hit Show